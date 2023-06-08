Traditional solar-energy structures used in agrivoltaic farming recently were improved by researchers at Purdue University. The patent-pending structures and software have been designed to optimize food production and solar-energy production.
Traditional agrivoltaic structures cast shadows, which reduce crop yield. Traditional structures are incompatible with large-scale agriculture because they’re mounted high to allow farm equipment to move around them, said Mitch Tuinstra, a professor of plant breeding and genetics, and scientific director of the Purdue University-Institute for Plant Sciences.
“The increased height requires a deeper foundation for the structures, which dramatically increases the cost of solar farms,” he said. “Our modules are mounted much lower, comparable to traditional solar farms, which makes our system more affordable and decreases the time needed for a return on investment.”
The Purdue agrivoltaic structures use a dual, off-axis rotation system and sensors to optimize the amount of electricity generated and the amount of light that crops receive.
“When farm equipment needs to pass, the modules will rotate to form a near-vertical structure,” Tuinstra said. “At other times the modules will track the sun as usual.”
The Purdue structures can be implemented for full-scale farming and use current farm equipment, said Muhammad Ashraful Alam, a professor of electrical and computer engineering.
“The system is designed with row crops in mind such as corn, soybeans, wheat and rice,” he said. “The dimensions of these structures have been fine-tuned to allow sunlight, rain and shadows to reach plants as needed. They also withstand harsh weather conditions including heavy rain and strong wind.”
The next step to bring the agrivoltaic structures to market involves partnering with a solar energy developer, Tuinstra said.
Research about the agrivoltaic panels was published in the January 2023 issue of IEEE Journal of Photovoltaics. Visit ieeexplore.ieee.org – "economic modeling for agrivoltaics" Contact Will Buchanan at wdbuchanan@prf.org for more information.
Steve Martin is a writer for the Purdue Research Foundation.