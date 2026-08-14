This post takes a close look at first-half trends and growth, and challenges that might lie ahead. The U.S. Dairy Export Council plans to continue doing these deeper dives into U.S. dairy trade on the quarter.
People are also reading…
The U.S. Dairy Export Council fosters collaborative industry partnerships with processors, trading companies and others to enhance global demand for U.S. dairy products and ingredients. It’s primarily supported by Dairy Management Inc. through the dairy-farmer checkoff. Visit www.usdec.org for more information.