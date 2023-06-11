MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild-horse and -burro placement event July 7-8, offering about 30 excess animals gathered from western rangelands. The event will be held at the Prairie Rose Arena, 11045 NE 56th St., Elkhart, Iowa.
“More than 50,000 wild horses and burros are cared for in off-range facilities, including nearly 40,000 wild horses located on off-range pastures,” said Stephanie Carman, Northeastern States district manager. “Adopting a wild horse or burro is a chance to care for, and then own, a part of America’s heritage.”
Adoptions and sales will be held by appointment-only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 7, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 8. On both days placements will occur in one-hour increments, with five appointments per hour. Email BLM_ES_NSDO_WHB@blm.gov to make an appointment. The Bureau of Land Management requests all potential buyers and adopters to disclose their top-three-preferred time slots when making appointments.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Adoption Incentive Program was designed to help improve rangeland health in overpopulated herd-management areas in the western states, and to save taxpayer costs for animals held at off-range holding facilities. Through the program qualified adopters are eligible to receive $1,000 after one year of issuance of the certificate of title for an untrained wild horse or burro. The incentive is available for all untrained animals eligible for adoption, with an adoption fee of $125 per animal.
Animals that are more than 10 years old or younger animals who were unsuccessfully adopted out to new homes three times may be sold. The Bureau of Land Management staff will be available to identify those animals to interested qualified buyers. Purchasers will receive immediate ownership of the animals.
Visit www.blm.gov/whb for more information.