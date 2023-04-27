LOOKOUT, Wis. – Keep a close look for the town of Lookout when traveling through eastern Buffalo County, Wisconsin, along Wisconsin Highway 121; there isn’t much left to see. The little town was never very big but it was an important trade center for the people of the plains to the west and of the surrounding hills.
The area around Lookout was first settled by Samuel Cooke, a saddler and harness maker from Ohio. He arrived in 1855 along with his family, four horses and 30 head of cattle. That first winter was a difficult one, with an early snowfall, lots of deep snow and a late spring. Although they had time to cut hay and gather some meat, the provisions didn’t last through the winter season. They were forced to cut trees to provide food for the animals. The snow was too deep for the deer and other wildlife, so meat was scarce.
Tradition tells two stories about why it was named Lookout. The most likely is that the Cooke pioneers could “look out” across the plain from the hill on their farm. The other story is that there were many thieves in the area and settlers were told to “look out” for them. When a post office was opened, the residents chose the township name of Dover, but it was already taken in Wisconsin so the name Lookout won.
Archibald McGovan and John Preston arrived in 1858 because of a grant given to them for fighting in the War of 1812. They didn’t stay long but they helped to further establish the new town.
Olaf Kvernon built a water-powered flour mill. But it was discovered when he tried to grind his first batch of wheat that there wasn’t enough water for the wheel to properly move. The mill house was taken down and moved to become a residence – a home that tragically burned in 1982 with resident Jerry Fredrickson inside.
Willie Mickelson built a chicken hatchery, moving an old mill from a nearby town to the site. The two-story building had a hatchery on the second floor and laying hens on the first floor. He added another wing with a feed mill and store, selling Checkerboard Feeds. It eventually closed and the building burned down.
At one time Lookout boasted a stagecoach stop with stages stopping twice a week. It had a blacksmith, a drey line to Eau Claire run by Sherm Loomis and a school. Nearby farmers and residents of the town were able to purchase all their supplies in Lookout. The Lookout Cheese Factory was started in 1897 by Ed Jackson and eventually became a cooperative. Jackson also built a feed mill, sold machinery and became the town treasurer.
Jackson built a large store that burned in 1932 after changing ownership twice. While the store was being rebuilt, business was conducted in the town hall. The new store became a popular gathering place among local people for Saturday nights; they were served pop, ice-cream cones and cheese. The store stayed in business until 1987; it had built a reputation as having the best ice-cream cones in the area.
Lookout had a DeLaval dealership as well as a motor-car mechanic and welder named Cecil Nogle. The father-son team of Nathan and LaVern Jaquish had a trucking business that hauled livestock, chickens and eggs to the metro areas of the Twin Cities and Chicago. They also hauled cream – and the local baseball team to their games.
Church services were provided by the Hauge Lutheran church, which was built by local Norwegians. Hans Hauge was a Norwegian evangelist; many churches in Wisconsin followed his emphasis on a personal relationship with God. Services at Lookout were in the Norwegian language, held monthly. Two acres of land were cleared for the building and cemetery. One of the members, Thomas Lee, became an ordained minister and served as a missionary in China for more than 20 years. Services are still held in the church.
The highlight of the town of Lookout was the Sunshine Club, which charged a dollar to join and 10 cents per year to renew. Like many women’s groups of the era, they sewed quilts, meeting 12 to 14 times a year. They also sewed for the meeting’s hostess, ripped rags for rug making and did embroidery.
By 1924 they had 72 members from the surrounding farms and started an annual oyster supper for the community. It took 4 to 6 gallons of oysters to feed everyone, cooking the delicacies in a copper boiler. In 1937 they braved temperatures of 35 below for their oysters. In the 1940s club members sewed for the Red Cross and had card parties.
Other meeting activities were contests such as judging women’s sock mending, word games, bingo and drawing games. Prizes for the games were candy for the winners and peanuts for the losers.
The meetings were held at the town hall where meals were on the wood stove, with the hostess in charge of bringing the wood. In 1936 they bought a tabletop Perfection oil stove; after than the hostess brought the kerosene. In February of 1937 the club held a card party for flood sufferers; it snowed so much the ladies needed to call a snowplow to help them home.
The Sunshine club disbanded in 1980; the store is now a residence. The last business, Nelson Straightline Auto, moved to nearby Independence. But visitors to Lookout still need to “look out” for the 90-degree corner where the state highway makes its turn.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.