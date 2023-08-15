CAMP COCHRANE, Wis. – When JB Bremer sees a need in his community, he tries his best to fill it. Having spent his life driving past the lonely stone chimney in Gene Baker’s pasture along Wisconsin Highway 88, he decided to do something about preserving the historic structure.
The chimney is the last remnant of Camp Cochrane, the largest Soil Conservation Service camp in the country. The service was part of the Great Depression’s Civilian Conservation Corps; there were nine Soil Conservation Service camps in Wisconsin with men working on soil-erosion and flood-control projects.
When the Civilian Conservation Corps was disbanded in 1942, the buildings were taken down. The materials were sent to be rebuilt for use in the Alaska-Canada highway project. The stone chimney was left behind in Wisconsin, a lonely reminder of the camp that once held 200 workers.
After 90 years weather and time were taking their toll on the structure – and Bremer wanted to see it preserved. He gathered a group of interested local helpers to assist in the project; Ted Tollefson, Tim Salwey, Mark Beseler, Jason Myers and Jake Abts were willing and ready. The group found the reason the chimney stood so long was the use of excellent-quality cement holding it together.
Abts, 93, a knowledgeable cement mason, was consulted. With his help it was discovered that the closest recipe for the cement consisted of Portland cement, quarry lime and river sand with a cement-bonding agent in place of water. The old mortar mix was cut where needed; the resulting grooves filled with new cement. A wet brush was used to smooth it.
To fill where stones were missing, Bremer collected 5-gallon buckets of quarry stone. He hauled them to the chimney where they were fitted one by one.
“It was like putting a jigsaw together,” he said.
Once everything was in place, the chimney was washed with muriatic acid to clean the stones to their original quarried look.
The fire box and damper were badly rusted due to all the years of rain and snow; they needed replacing.
“Shocking to many of us was the size of the flue upon cleaning the top stones and measuring for the new rain cap,” Bremer said of the 14-inch by 19-inch flue.
The mantle and the two boards above it that helped hold up the building also needed to be replaced. Salwey contributed his carpentry skills to the job.
People are also reading…
Because the area around the chimney is swampy, with a water table that fluctuates from 10 to 24 inches below soil level, shale was hauled in to strengthen the base. Bremer then surrounded the chimney with cow mats so workers had a firm surface for placing ladders and tools. At the time the camp was built, the area was dry prairie. But now in spring the Waumandee Creek floods regularly, with the highest flood-water line between the chimney’s firebox and mantle.
If looked at from the right direction, some building footings can still be seen. The artesian well that provided water for the camp is nearby and remains flowing.
Bremer said he’s enjoyed helping with the restoration of the chimney. He’s been inspired by his children. When they were small he walked with them down to the chimney and took photos. Years later they did it again and he could see it was deteriorating.
He said he thought about restoring it, thinking, “This is a piece of cake.”
What he thought was going to be an easy task became a long process – including cooperating with Baker, finding the correct people to advise and help, and finding the equipment and materials needed to complete the work. He was surprised by the many people who stopped to visit while the restoration work was in progress, he said. They would ask why the chimney is there, how old it is and why it was left standing.
“I enjoy so much sharing the history and knowledge I have learned of the chimney and the camp,” he said.
As part of the project Bremer arranged for the erection of a sign with photos and a short history of the camp, as well as a flag pole. The highway department has extended the road shoulder for parking safety.
Bremer’s not new to this type of work. He served for 21 years on the county’s dairy-breakfast committee and helped for 27 years with the local Farm Fest advertising. And in 1989 he started the now-annual Plow Day in Waumandee.
He’s confident the restored chimney will last another 90 years or more, he said. It will teach future generations about the history and value the Civilian Conservation Corps camp provided for Buffalo County farmers.
The chimney is located along Wisconsin Highway 88, 5 miles north of Wisconsin Highway 35. The project was funded by private donations. To contribute, make checks payable to JB Bremer with Camp Cochrane Restoration in the memo line; send to 29 East 10th St., Buffalo City, WI 54622.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.