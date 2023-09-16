Gambling is ubiquitous in today’s world but farmers were “high rollers” long before casinos, lotteries and sports betting. With market-price fluctuation, geo-politics and the ever-changing weather, every growing season is a gamble for our farmers. And while they are often connected, this year the dry weather is concerning enough just by itself.
According to the National Weather Service, as of Sept. 7 only 3 percent of Wisconsin was not experiencing abnormally dry or worse conditions. At the worst end of the scale, 2.44 percent of the state is now classified as being in exceptional drought – a spot splotching reddish-brown across Crawford, Juneau, Monroe, Richland and Vernon counties in southwest Wisconsin as well as a north-shore location along Lake Superior between Bayfield and Superior, Wisconsin.
This is the first time since the U.S. Drought Monitor started in 2000 that any of the state has been put into the exceptional-drought category. Almost a quarter of the state is also in extreme to exceptional drought conditions, and 84 percent is classified as being in a moderate drought or worse.
To state the obvious, there has been a severe lack of rain this growing season. From April 1 through Sept. 5, precipitation deficits in west-central Wisconsin where I live have ranged from almost normal to 14 inches less than normal. Coupled with the temperatures that neared or topped 100 degrees for Labor Day weekend, what was green is rapidly turning brown.
The National Weather Service says small streams in the Central Sands portion of Wisconsin are going dry, which hasn’t happened since the dry years of 2012 and 2013. The impact on crops depends on location. Some corn is holding its own but other fields have turned brown from the lack of moisture. Many pastures have dried completely. The lack of pasture means some farmers are needing to feed hay, which also has been impacted by the lack of rain. I have only taken two cuttings on my hayfields this summer due to the dryness.
I’ve been through a few drought years, including 2013 when I had 50 sheep to feed. Now my days of feeding livestock have ended because we decided this summer to part with our remaining cow, donkeys and goats. It wasn’t an easy decision but it’s a relief to know I won’t need to purchase hay.
Prices and demand for hay skyrocketed this past fall and are heading north again. The University of Wisconsin’s “Hay Market Demand and Price Report” for Aug. 28 reported prime small-square bales are averaging $383 per ton – or about $7 to $8 per bale. Large round bales are selling for $177 to $220 per ton.
“Dry conditions have a strain on hay supplies,” the report stated. “Top-quality alfalfa continues to have a steady to strong market. Many are looking ahead to corn-silage harvest soon to fill the forage void.”
Even lesser-quality hay prices are inflated, with large round bales that weigh 1,200 to 1,400 pounds going for an average of $118 each – bales that normally sell for $35 to $45 each.
The larger picture will include more culling of herds as farmers weigh the cost of purchasing more-expensive feed. And the impact of the drought – which is widespread across the nation’s heartland – will certainly reduce corn and soybean yields. Milk prices also have decreased.
Farmers impacted by the drought looking for help can check the resources available through a Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/DroughtResources.aspx for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.