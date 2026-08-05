My dad, Tom L. Pfaff, was proud to have served his country. The words from Lee Greenwood’s song “God Bless the USA” describes Dad’s feelings perfectly – “I’m proud to be an American, where at least I know I’m free, and I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me … God bless the USA.”
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Sarah Pfaff-Cavadini grew up on a dairy farm in western Wisconsin. She and her husband, Tim Cavadini, farm near Mindoro, Wisconsin, where they raise registered Angus and Simmental beef cattle as well as horses and other small animals.