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When it comes to fish stories, this is always the first whopper I tell.
LUXEMBURG, Wis. – The rain that fell July 31 and Aug. 1 was badly needed in southern Wisconsin – some areas received almost 6 inches by some a…
I’ve always considered myself a jack of all trades, never afraid to dive into any repair or project even if it’s something I’ve never done before.
WASHINGTON — When Spanish conquistadors arrived in the New World about five centuries ago, they brought muskets, cannons, armor, horses and at…
HAYWARD, Wis. – Those who grow up on a family farm develop touchstones that define life. Those touchstones act as guideposts to gauge honesty,…
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