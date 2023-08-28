Wake up. Make the coffee. Dress the kids. Head to work. Make dinner. Do the dishes. Tuck in the kids. Lights off. Repeat.

Over. And over. And over.

Ah, the daily doldrums of life. Sometimes, they can be maddening.

Kathleen Norris, one of my favorite authors and part-time South Dakotan, even wrote a book, “Acedia and Me,” about the subject. While there is much more to acedia than simply being bored, Norris explains, the unending sameness of one’s day-in, day-out routine can be paralyzing.

But then, something comes along and smacks the monotony into oblivion and leaves you pining for the blandness of everyday life.

Something, for instance, like having a baby nearly two months before his due date.

My daughter Hazel, currently 4, was born six weeks early.

Not to be outdone by his sister, our newest addition, Simon, decided he needed to arrive six weeks and six days early.

Well, I shouldn’t blame him. He was just fine. Super healthy.

My body, on the other hand, decided it was done being pregnant at 33 weeks. I developed preeclampsia, which wasn’t entirely unexpected. I had it with Hazel as well.

Simon was born at 3 pounds, 10 ounces and fit in my husband’s cupped hands.

Simon spent the next 55 days in the NICU, healthy but small. Tiny but mighty, you might say.

In fact, within his first week of life, he was referred to as “feisty” by some nurses, a trait we presume will continue just because he’s our kid.

I’d love to give a huge shout out to our care team at Avera in Sioux Falls, both for me and for Simon. Avera’s NICU team is outstanding. While it was so hard to leave him there once I was discharged, my husband and I never had any doubts about the incredible, around-the-clock care he received.

Even in one of the biggest hospitals in the region, we managed to find some rural connections, especially with Simon’s favorite nurse, Bri, who I hope will remain a lifelong friend.

When we finally got to bring Simon home, eight weeks after he was born and a week after his due date, it seemed oddly quiet. No dings or beeps of the various hospital equipment. No medical staff popping in.

But we adjusted quickly. Big sister Hazel has adjusted to the fact that she has a baby brother rather than the sister she was hoping for. She has taken to her duties with pride. She never leaves the house or goes to bed without giving him a hug and kiss. She can often be found lying on the floor while he plays on his mat, cooing to him and telling him all about the latest adventures her stuffies have had.

I’m loving the normalcy I’ve been able to find coming back to work, and I’m especially looking forward to getting back on the road, meeting South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers and having the opportunity to tell their stories.

It’s safe to say it’s been a tumultuous few months for our family. While we’re settling into a routine, it’s still a little chaotic, something I’m sure won’t subside too quickly with two little ones around.

But it’s the times of chaos that remind me how lovely “boring” can really be.

Though if I do find I need a little taste of mundane daily life, there’s always a sink full of dishes.

Melisa Goss, Assistant Editor for the Tri-State Neighbor, is a South Dakota farm girl whose love of travel has allowed her to see ag's vital impact around the world, from America's heartland to the rice paddies of Southeast Asia and many places in between. She makes her home in Hartford with her husband, daughter and miniature schnauzer. You can reach her at mgoss@lee.net.

