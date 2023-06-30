Jim Woster Associate Editor Follow Jim Woster Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As you know, the old Stockyards guy was the very last to enter the world of technology and that on a very limited basis. Cell phone or computer skills involving anything other than texting, typing or talking – skills taken for granted by 95% of this world – are still pretty much foreign to me. Fortunately, after a bit of kindly coaching by several TSN editors, I am now able to send my column to Janelle via the computer, which is a huge improvement compared to not many years ago.

Prior to that, my old cattle guy method was to type the column, print it off, take it to the Neighbor office, at which time our editor would get me all set up and I would type it in to one of the least used computers. At least I didn’t ask the Editor to do the typing. Or did I? OK, there was this one period following a minor accident while working cattle that my middle finger was covered top to bottom with a splint. Obviously, typing was out of the question, which dictated that someone in the office assist.

At the time, editorial duties belonged to Krystil Smit, who was sort of my boss, but for me personally a bit more like family. Perhaps that is why I was a bit taken back when, following a lengthy stare, her initial reply to my typing request was, “Not on your life! I have a hundred things to do and …”

As I sat across her desk with the look of a lost calf, she had a change of heart. Not a pleasant change, but enough that it allowed her to assist for a spell until the finger healed a bit. OK, it is time for the truth, and you, our loyal readers, are the first to learn that I employed that splint on the finger excuse a bit longer than necessary.

Oops, Krystil reads the Neighbor. In trouble again!

Krystil is now the executive director of the South Dakota Farm Bureau and even as busy as she is, we manage to get together every few months to simply “catch up.” She still delights in bringing up the splinted finger episode, especially if there is a crowd.

On the topic of editors, computers and Woster’s skills, the editor who was responsible for heading me down the learning path, was current columnist Sheri Poore. Sheri was our editor from 1992 until 1996, and during that time we became very good friends. I will admit that our friendship was tested several times during my Sheri-led computer class but we made it. I learned enough to get by and will be forever grateful.

By the way, if for some reason you missed Sheri’s column in the June 2 edition of the Neighbor, please go back and give it a read. It is a special tribute to her father and says so much about parenting, life in general and how best to deal with the hard times when they come. And they have and will for all of us.

Dad planted seeds that still grow Ahead of Father's Day, columnist Sheri Poore pays tribute to her dad who recently passed.

It also put me in mind of my own Dad and his inherent ability to deal with most anything that came along. I particularly remember the very tough drought of 1959. It was followed by the spring of 1960, filled with rain, rain and more rain. The year resulted in a small grain crop filled with bin busting potential – that is until mid-afternoon of Father’s Day that year when a large part of central South Dakota got hammered with a once every 10- year hail storm.

Following chores and an early supper, he said, “Jump in the pickup and let’s go take a look at the damage.” For the most part, the crops were gone. He pulled up to the end of what had been our best quarter of wheat and turned off the motor.

As we sat quietly, he said, “We should easily get a third cutting of alfalfa. Our pastures will be the best in a long time, and finally those dugouts and dams will be running over.”

I was old enough to think, not vocalize, but think, “I guess this is what the phrase ‘eternal optimist’ is all about.”

Over the years in the livestock business, I was hit by the “optimist” phrase over and over as I watched good customers and friends go through the various hard times. As I read Sheri’s column, her dad was obviously another perfect example of what it takes to deal with the hard times. Again, Sheri’s Country Living column is a must read, which I have done several times.

As we enter the Fourth of July holiday, memories of our dad again rise to the top. As you probably remember, if the Woster Boys were harvesting, we would run until about 4 p.m., at which time we shut it down, did up chores and had a two-family celebration, either at our place or Uncle Frank’s.

It was five or six hours of fun, fireworks and great food, ending the evening by lighting the nighttime sky with rockets. OK, so the display wasn’t to the caliber of Target Field in Minneapolis or even the fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, but to us kids it sure as heck seemed like it. A long time ago, for sure, but as we approach our nation’s birthday, it seems like last week.

From all of us at the Neighbor, have a safe and fun-filled Fourth. Happy birthday, America!