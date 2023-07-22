I recently started writing poetry. At 70-plus years old, I needed a new hobby during the confines of COVID.
I don’t cook well, can’t quilt, don’t garden, can’t carry a tune, and am not athletic. That limited the field for new hobbies. I have, however, always enjoyed putting words on paper.
For many years, I wrote a Tri-State Neighbor column under the name of Lynn Albright. (I used a pseudonym because I feared that my columns would be poorly written. Self confidence is not my strong suit.)
I wondered, therefore, whether my new hobby might relate to writing. It had been several years since I spent time with pen in hand or fingers on the keyboard in any creative way. As I contemplated poetry for a new hobby, I came across an article about a lady named Sarah Yerkes. Ms. Yerkes published her first book of poetry at the age of 101.
What an inspiration. Reading about Sarah, I concluded that one could, indeed, start writing poetry at any age – even 70-plus. Especially 70-plus.
Poetry seemed like a good choice because it involved no special equipment, no specific materials, no financial investment, and no taking up room in my two-bedroom apartment. I put a seven-line poem on paper.
I like winter trees –
frosted, bare, silent.
Soon they will be noisy with bird songs,
arrogantly green,
worshipped by lovers of summer.
But I like winter trees
that hoard their potential until the earth is ready.
A few days after that, while killing time on Facebook, I discovered a page called the Poetry Marathon. Once a year, the Poetry Marathon invites people to sign up for 12 or 24 hours of poetry writing. The marathon issues a prompt every hour. Participants write one poem every hour.
I signed up for the 12-hour marathon in 2019. Twelve hours instead of 24 because there is no way I could stay awake for 24 hours and remain even partially coherent.
As an offshoot of the poetry marathon, I discovered the Quarter Crazy marathon on Facebook, a poetry marathon scheduled four times a year.
People are also reading…
Participating in all of those marathons (fortified by plenty of snacks and junk food) gave me an arsenal of more than 200 poems. That’s a statement of quantity not quality. But I could at least go back and revise.
Then I started buying books of and about poetry so I could get better. And poetry, like most hobbies do, moved from pastime to obsession.
Living in Tri-State Neighbor country, we are surrounded by beauty and challenge and success and failure and love and grief, and all of the emotions that can emerge into poetry.
Linda Hasselstrom, for example, has mastered the combination of poetry and rural life, spinning the grandeur of the prairie into free verse.
Billy Collins, who served as the Poet Laureate of the United States from 2001 to 2003, said, “Poetry begins as a diary without a lock, one you want people to read.”
In addition to writing poetry, I became a poetry advocate. A friend and I taught a poetry writing course for our local community education program. We specified that the course was for people 60 and over because we felt that shared perspectives and experiences would aid the creative process.
We found some hesitancy among our participants at first. The poetry we Baby Boomers were usually taught in school was often obscure and complicated. But that style of poetry has graduated – graduated into accessible words and images. Words and images not cloaked in meter and rhyme scheme, but in-your-face, quotable, unforgettable words and images.
My friend was expert at teaching and I was there to provide an object lesson: If she can do it, you can do it. We found such treasure and beauty in what our classmates wrote.
So, that’s my message. If you’re looking for a new hobby, try poetry. Use words to explore and articulate your life experiences. Leave a legacy of words to the next generations. Use your words to deal with aging. That’s what Sarah did. That’s what I have done.
Hello, old age
Hello, old age.
How did you find me?
Did you find me when I lost a dear friend?
When the doctor prescribed blood pressure medicine?
When I became a footnote in people’s lives?
I didn’t notice you stepping up beside me—
thinning my hair,
taking my hearing,
blurring my vision.
I had not expected you so soon,
if ever.
But now that you are here …
what have you brought me in exchange?
I know what I want from you—
sunsets
full moons
laughter
forgiveness
peace.
Linda Hallstrom’s book, “Hello, Old Age,” is available on Amazon.
Linda Hallstrom was a Tri-State Neighbor columnist for about 25 years, starting when the the paper was founded. She wrote under the pen name Lynn Albright.