I recently did a rough calculation to figure out how many times I’ve traveled the 13 miles to and from town over my 40 years living at my country home. Going both ways, I figure it to be something more than 20,000 drives up and down the canyon. Further calculations give me the figure of at least 260,000 miles traveled, so about 6,500 miles a year.

You might think that by now the drive to town is a boring routine that comes close to putting me to sleep each time I take it. And during the years I drove to work, I often would catch myself “waking up” one or more times during the half hour trip and being surprised that I was several miles beyond the point where I’d last been aware of the scenery passing by.

Yet how the drive to town has changed over the years. When I first moved to my home, road signs were few and far between. There were a few stretches of safety barriers along the corners and steep hillsides, but safe driving was mostly left up to the individual. Of course, there was no such thing as traffic most days. My husband likes to remind me that having a breakdown or sliding off the road in winter meant a fairly long walk before you came upon a house with a telephone.

That’s because there were far fewer houses near the road, and today’s half a dozen or more developments were still undeveloped. In fact, watching out for cattle on the road was more of an issue than cars, as “open range” was still in force. Coming home one night, I hit a neighbor’s cow with my small Subaru. After calling to confess, my neighbor came along to inspect his cow. The cow was fine, but I drove my car with a large dent approximating the shape of the cow’s head for many more years.

Back then, the one picnic ground along the road was mostly a lonely spot, bypassed by day trippers and tourists on their way to more exciting recreational areas with better amenities. Nowadays, the bigger parks are crowded most of the time and our little park, now a campground with no amenities, is often pretty well filled. Only the locals knew about the other couple of geographical features along the road, and hardly anyone bothered to park and walk the trail to see them. Last year, the Forest Service finally built a parking area to accommodate all the visitors at the more popular site, while the other site often features a long line of vehicles strewn haphazardly along the road.

I don’t necessarily long for the “old days,” especially now that my husband and I have retired and are usually not in a big hurry to get to town. It’s amusing to remember how annoyed I’d become when a slow driver would impede my race to get to work on time. At least, it was possible to pass safely when the traffic was so much lighter. Now the late-for-work crowd is often stuck behind the slowpokes the entire way, since the passing lanes have dwindled while the cars have increased.

When my husband and I dawdle our way into town, there is always something new to notice and comment on. With warm weather arriving soon, we check out the fifth-wheeler permanently parked at an one of the few remaining old homesteads. “I guess that guy from Missouri isn’t here yet,” I remark, “Once he gets here, you’ll know winter is over.”

Five new houses have been built over the past year, and we’ve discussed the pros and cons of each one. Several houses have been for sale, with critical commentary on our parts as to what folks are asking and what they are worth.

There’s a half dozen gardens along the road to scrutinize with my discriminating eye. Then there’s our observances on the state of the creek – the flow is slightly improved this spring but not by much.

It’s pleasant to speculate about the new and reminisce about the old, so I’m happy we’re still adding miles to our road most traveled.