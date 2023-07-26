Whether visitors are looking to fill their bellies, bolster their contact lists, catch up with a legislator or simply unwind, there is no shortage of ways to engage with Minnesota’s commodity groups and agricultural organizations at this year’s Farmfest.

But whatever booth visitors happen to stop at, there’s one topic of conversation that’s sure to be overheard.

“It’s a farm bill year,” said Ruth Meirick, Minnesota Farm Bureau Foundation director.

The Farm Bureau tent is a great place to learn about the upcoming bill, she said.

Visitors are always welcome to chat with the Farm Bureau staff about policy at the state and national levels, Meirick added.

As in past years, Farm Bureau will also sponsor a free pancake breakfast Wednesday morning, Aug. 2, for the first 1,000 people. It’s an event that is always popular, Meirick said.

The organization will also have a kids scavenger hunt with prizes, including free ice cream and a goodie bag that includes a high-visibility safety vest.

Meirick also encouraged visitors to stop by for one of Farm Bureau’s “famous” pork chops.

Minnesota Pork Producers Association will also be dolling out pork sandwiches, along with other food samples, said Bailey Ruen, the organization’s director of communications.

State legislators and area leaders will be around the tent talking about two of the industry’s hottest topics, the farm bill and Proposition 12, a California regulation on swine housing requirements.

“It’s a big time in the pork industry right now,” Ruen said.

The farm bill will also be a big part of Minnesota Farmers Union’s presence at Farmfest, including a stop from National Farmers Union President Rob Larew.

Larew will be participating in the New Farm Bill and USDA Ag Policy Issues forum Tuesday, Aug. 1 at Wick Buildings Farmfest Center.

That same day, Minnesota Farmers Union climate and working lands program director Ariel Kagan will participate in the forum on Understanding and Implementing “Climate- Smart” Practices and Policies, also in the Wick building.

Visitors to the Farmers Union booth will have the opportunity to purchase a raffle ticket for a 2023 Scamp pull-behind camper. Tickets are $100 and tax deductible. All of the proceeds go to keeping Farmers Union camps affordable, communications director Janet Kubat said.

“The camps are celebrating 80 years this year and we’ll have photos from camps past on display,” Kubat said.

Next door to the Farmers Union tent, Montgomery, Minnesota-based pizza shop, Pizzeria201, will be selling pizzas, Minnesota-brewed 1919 Root Beer and other treats.

For those looking toward the future of farming, the Minnesota Corn and Minnesota Soybean booths will be the place to be.

Nate Gotlieb, public relations director for Minnesota Corn, said a 2022 plug-in hybrid electric Ford Escape will be on site. The Renewable Fuels Association retrofitted the vehicle to run on an E85 ethanol blend.

The idea is to combine the best available technology of both batteries and renewable fuels to create a vehicle that decarbonizes transportation while maintaining performance, Gotlieb said.

“We’re all kind of invested in this carbon-free future, and we can’t really forget about ethanol in this process,” he said, adding that it’s a nice opportunity to show growers where their checkoff investment is going.

Gotlieb said the organization will also be giving out samples of sweet corn ice cream once again.

Minnesota Soybean is also future-focused, making use of augmented reality. When a visitor scans various QR codes in the tent, an animated farmer avatar appears and provides information about the organization.

“The goal is to explain how checkoff investments today are made for future success,” said Doug Monson on behalf of the organization.

Visitors to the soybean booth can also purchase a raffle ticket to win a 2023 Polaris Ranger Crew 1000, a side-by-side ATV. Proceeds from the raffle go toward Minnesota Soybean Growers Association’s lobbying efforts.

While there is a lot of take in at Farmfest, Meirick said attending the event also offers a break from the farm.

She often thinks about mental health, she said. Farmfest offers a good opportunity to slow down and enjoy the day, whether it’s going around and kicking tires or learning about the latest and greatest in technology and agriculture equipment.

“It’s good to just take a break, go out, enjoy good food, enjoy good company and learn about what’s happening in agriculture,” she said.