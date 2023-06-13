The top five finalists for the Farmfest 2023 Woman Farmer of the Year Award have been selected: Debbie Morrison of Mora, Kari Olson of Hawley, Alma Kubat of Owatonna, Rachelle Krienke of Lester Prairie and Rachel Gray of Blackduck.
IDEAg Group, LLC., producers of Minnesota Farmfest, will bestow the fourth annual Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year Award during the August event. Award judges selected the top five women whose nominations demonstrated a high level of commitment to the farm or ranch in terms of hours dedicated; positive impact on income, yield, diversification or challenges; community involvement and passion for her farm and the agricultural industry.
“2023 nominations showed so much love for farming and the ag production diversity in their stories was tremendous,” said Niki Jones, event marketing director, IDEAg. “These five women are experienced, dedicated farmers and leaders and we are honored to name them as the top five finalists for this award.”
The women will be recognized at the awards ceremony in the Wick Building on the show grounds, and the Farmfest Woman Farmer of the Year winner will be announced as part of this year’s Women in Ag Event the morning of Thursday, Aug. 3.
Attendees can learn more about the finalists and buy tickets at Farmfest.com.