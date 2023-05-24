Seventeen large hay sheds border the alfalfa fields of the Brosnan family, just a couple miles from the winding James River in Sanborn County, South Dakota.

In the height of hay season, they’re all full.

That’s more than 9,500 tons of hay.

Much of it goes to regular customers, mostly trucked east as big square bales. Some customers buy has many as 40 semi loads each year.

Making hay has been Mike Brosnan’s business since 1986. That’s when his father passed away and he began farming. What started on just 245 hay acres has grown to an operation of 8,400 acres split between Brosnan and his daughter and son-in-law, Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser. They raise alfalfa, corn, soybeans and cattle between Woonsocket and Huron.

The family will serve as South Dakota Crop Watchers, providing Tri-State Neighbor readers with biweekly updates through the season.

While the Kleinsassers focus on the cattle and grain side of the business. Brosnan is mostly involved with hay. In fact, the license plate of his pickup declares that every day is a HAYDAY.

He loves the challenge, he said.

Raising all dryland hay was a challenge last year, and this year is starting out much the same. While they usually start haying any time after May 15, the cold, wet spring of 2022 put the first cutting well after that mark. The alfalfa was very mature at the first cut and made for a big crop. Subsequent cuttings didn’t yield nearly as much.

The second cutting yielded about a third of the first crop, and the third cutting was about a third of that.

“It just stopped raining,” Jackie said.

Conditions were dry across the Midwest and feed supplies were short, which put hay in demand. That made up for a lackluster crop.

“The hay market was wonderful,” Mike said.

Last year’s severe storms took their toll on their crops and buildings. A May 12 derecho took the roofs off some buildings. They were hit again a few weeks later causing more damage. Around July 4 they got a double dose of hail. One storm swept through the area, hitting some of their farm ground. A second storm followed nearly the same path and damaged the rest of the fields.

The effects showed up on the yield monitor at harvest time. Soybeans yielded 10-28 bushels per acre. Brosnan’s best field of corn made 150 bushels per acre, but most produced only 45-50 bushels. Damaged alfalfa fields made just 20 bales compared to 220 on a normal year.

“The hail just totally screwed the crop up,” Mike said.

Though snow was plentiful this past winter, it didn’t do enough to improve the soil moisture readings. Derik was considering lowering seed populations to make up for it.

Soybean planting started April 25, and Derik had about half of his crop in by early May. Mike had all of his soybeans in by the time he started on corn May 4. They plant soybeans first because they do better sitting in the cold soils than corn, Mike said.

The family aims to have all of the row crops in before haying season starts. Jackie and Derik artificially inseminate their Red Angus herd in early June, making for a busy season.

“It gets a little wild if we’re late,” she said of the planting work.

Jackie works part time as a nurse in Huron, following the footsteps of her mom, Yvonne, who nursed for 40 years. Derik, who grew up on a cattle farm north of Huron, has a degree in education. The two lived and worked in Minneapolis until after the birth of their first daughter.

About that time, Mike had grown the farm with rented ground and hired on six seasonal workers from South Africa. Wanting the support of family as they raised their own, Jackie and Derik took the opportunity to move home and farm.

Derik built up his operation and added cattle. After renting land and equipment from his father-in-law, he eventually took more ownership. The family still works together.

“There’s not a day where our farms aren’t intertwined in some way,” Jackie said.

With her nursing background, she often gets called on to care for livestock in need of attention. A good friend of her is their official veterinarian, and she phones for advice to be sure her nursing skills translate to animals.

Mike and Yvonne have one other daughter, Laura Fuehrer and her husband Jon live in Minneapolis where she works for a surgical group and he is in engineering management. They have two boys.

Jackie and Derik have four kids: Addie, 13, Stella, 10 and Lila, 6, attend James Valley Christian School in Huron. The youngest, Sully, is 2.

The kids get involved with some chores, especially when there are bottle calves and bottle lambs to feed. Off the farm, the family is active in their church in Huron, Derik is chairman of the township board, and the kids are involved in sports and dance.

Though farming comes with a more hectic schedule than their 9-5 jobs in the city provided, Jackie said she’s happy they moved back.

“In the end, it’s worth it for us,” she said.