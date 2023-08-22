Blake Burggraff was nearing the finish line for his industrial hemp crop. He planned to cut the towering stalks the last week of August. That’s a week or so ahead of when he harvested last year. He planted earlier and took advantage of some growing degree days when it turned hot early in the season.

Harvest timing depended on how the seed heads were ripening. He wanted to avoid them drying out too much so they scatter in the wind.

“It’s a bit of a guessing game,” he said.

State officials tested the THC levels of his crop Aug. 8, giving him a 30-day window to harvest. His crop checked out below the legal limit of 0.3% THC.

Harvesting during hot days will help the crop dry down from 20 to 30% moisture. It’s better than heating it artificially, Burggraff said, which can cook the oil.

He was also planning to take advantage of the hot weather to put up his fourth cutting of hay. While past cuttings have suffered from conditions that were too dry to keep leaves on the stem or humid nights that made baling difficult, Burggraff is hoping the weather will give him a chance to put up quality bales.

“It’s been tough on the hay side,” he said. “We’re down on our small square bale count.”

He hopes to get a fifth cutting in September.

The 5-inch rain that came in early August helped cover crops get started on the oat stubble, but weeds were taking off, too. Weed control was working best on organic no-till spots where the oats grew well.

“I think it’s possible to manage weeds with rotation,” Burggraff said.

Burggraff will be planting cereal rye this fall in hopes of smothering weeds in the spring with the crops ability to create a lot of biomass early in the season. Some of the rye will be grazed, some will be hayed and a few acres will be saved for seed.

Rye will also go on his new garden area. Burggraff gave his report while working to tear up a concrete pad that will become a 25- by 40-foot garden next year.

“Probably too big,” he said of the size, but justified it because he likes to grow viney vegetables that need the space, such as pumpkins.

The new garden spot will get more sun than his current garden, and he’ll be moving water lines to make it easier to access water for both the garden and the goat pens.

Calves have all been weaned, and cows were going to pasture the weekend of Aug. 19. While their pasture has some nice regrowth from earlier in the season, it’s made up of more cool season grasses than Burggraff would like.

“We’ve got to get more diversity in our pastures,” he said.

He’s been learning more about how to encourage that.

In the meantime, he said, having calves weaned will lighten the work load as far as grazing responsibilities, and it will allow them to tailor diets to the calves’ needs.

“I’m really happy with how they look,” he said.