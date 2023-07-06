John Overby (1881-1970) was a farmer, plant breeder and inventor. He is known for the creation of Marvel and Spinkota wheats. John was interested in working with plants since he was a young man. He was interested in the differences within varieties and the making of new kinds.
At first, he worked with potatoes and corn with idea of getting better crops for his farm. Around 1914, he began experimenting with wheat with the hope of getting better yields and test weight.
In 1927, John sold his first wheat on the market. He named it Marvel. It had good rust resistance, straw strength, and a high protein content. In the early 1940s, Spinkota was the second wheat John released on the market. He continued working with wheat crosses until he died in 1970.
