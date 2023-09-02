The entertainment is secured, the livestock is being groomed, the exhibits are being completed and thousands of people are making plans to attend the 2023 Clay County Fair, in Spencer, Iowa, Sept. 9-17 for nine days of fun and food.
If it’s entertainment you seek, it starts Saturday, Sept. 9 with Jimmie Allen and Parmalee followed by Katy Nicole and the Community Worship Collaborative Sunday, Sept. 10. The entertainment for Monday, Sept. 11, was unknown at press time.
The rest of the week includes the Lucas Oil ASCS sprint cars and SLMR late models on Tuesday, Sept. 12, the IMCA Blue Ribbon Showdown Wednesday, Sept. 14, JoDee Messina and Diamond Rio Thursday, Sept. 14, Hairball Friday, Sept. 15, Dylan Scott Saturday, Sept. 16 and the season championships of the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull to end the fair Sunday, Sept. 17.
Last year, the grandstand attracted 16,642 fairgoers to multiple state performances and dirt evens. The top two attended events last year were Dwight Yoakam with special guest Runaway June with 3,035 attendees and the Outlaw Truck and Tractor Pull season championship with 2,202 attendees, according to former Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons, who departed take the CEO position at the Iowa State Fair in April.
New Clay County Fair CEO Jerome Hertel is ready to tackle the work associated with leading the World’s Greatest County Fair.
“Every fair has a different culture. At every fair there is entertainment, carnival rides and food. A fourth element at the Clay County Fair is agriculture. The Clay County Fair is a reflection of the community, which is agriculture,” he said.
People are also reading…
There is free entertainment and walking entertainment planned for this year’s fair. Fairgoers can take a break and take in a show at free stages sponsored by Northwest Bank, the Farmer’s Bank, the Good Health Saunas Discovery State and at the Regional Events Center Ballroom for such acts as a Beatles tribute, classic country, magic, a Chicago tribute and even polka, to name just a few. While checking out the exhibits, fairgoers may enjoy walking or strolling acts by Farmer Bob, The Bubbler, Rock-It the Robot and an ice cream show to name a few.
Hertel said that the number of exhibitors to date is similar to last year’s figures. Last year, the fair had 466 unique commercial exhibitors, concessionaires and vendors, up from 456 in 2021. Last year there were at least 150 ag-specific exhibitors, making the fair the host of the largest farm machinery and ag equipment show at any fair in the United States.
In the livestock department, 1,225 exhibitors participate in various open class livestock and non-livestock competitions at the fair last year which was up eight percent compared to 2021.
Youth involvement plays an important role of the fair. Last year, 750 4-H and FFA exhibitors from 46 counties in Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska participated in livestock and human science events.
In the spending department, fair officials report that just over $3 million was spent on food, beverages, specialty concessions and carnival rides setting an all-time record from the previous record set in 2021. Gold Star Amusements set single-day records for carnival ride revenue eight of the nine days of the Fair, including an all-time single day record on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Special days have been designated, including Iowa Lakes Electric Co-op day and Iowa/Iowa State Game Day Saturday, Sept. 9; Wild Rose Casino Day Sept. 10; Veterans Appreciation Day Sept. 11; FFA Day and Senior Day Sept. 12; Disability Awareness Day Sept. 13; Iowa Lottery Day, Iowa Corn Day and Farmers Appreciation Day Sept. 14; and Y100 Kids Day Sept. 15.
Admission remains $10 for those 13 and over from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Adult ages 13 and over are free after 7:30 p.m. Children 12 and under are free all the time.
When fairgoers pass through the gates Sept. 9-17, Hertel wants them to think of three things: ”What to eat, what to ride and what exhibits to visit.”