Becoming a successful agriculture entrepreneur starts with an idea. If properly supported, encouraged and funded, that idea can become a business like a farm or a ranch. An idea about a career can also help someone become a valued employee of an agricultural business, but those ideas and aspirations need a place to grow. That’s where the Montana FFA Foundation comes in, according to Montana FFA Foundation Director of Development Morgan Kuntz.

The Montana FFA Foundation is a non-profit group designed to help support young people who have expressed an interest in agriculture, Kuntz said.

“Our goal is to support FFA members and chapters by holding leadership and personal development events, as well as providing scholarship grants directly to students,” she said. “Our grants go to fund the student’s Supervised Agriculture Experience (SAE).”

Kuntz, an FFA alumni, said her SAE was raising a head of beef cattle that helped her earn money she saved for college. She was then able to grow her herd and continues raising cattle today.

“A lot of our students are kids who nine times out of 10 will end up using their SAE as a platform for what they want to do later in life,” she noted.

Students are able to participate in FFA in junior high and high school and the program is “intra-curricular,” meaning the students have to be in agriculture classes in their school in order to participate in FFA.

“FFA was started in 1928 by a group of farm boys in Virginia and more than 93 years later, the organization has continued to blossom,” Kuntz said. “The program is more than ‘sows, cows, and plows’ as we like to say. It is really something that helps young people figure out their life trajectory.”

The FFA Foundation issues grants to students with “no strings attached.”

“The grants can be used to fund any part of their SAE project from buying windbreaks for a calving lot, personal protection equipment for veterinary medicine internships or bee hives,” Kuntz explained.

The grants are issued with monies donated to the FFA Foundation. Many of the donors to the foundation believe strongly in empowering the next generation of farmers.

“FFA is really the direct conduit and the best solution for encouraging more young people to be involved in agriculture as a career,” Kuntz said. “It’s also a way to make sure that rural communities stay vital. In Montana, 81 percent of our chapters are in rural communities and where these students develop their SAEs can be the place they end up establishing their own business, whether it’s a farm and ranch or a support business.”

Kuntz said that the skills kids learn in their SAE like how to keep records and balance sheets, how to communicate with adults and customers, as well as how to be self-directed, contribute to success in life.

“Kids who have been in FFA graduate with a piggy bank of employable skills,” she said. “They can be economic players in their rural communities and have skills to make money on or off the farm.”

Kuntz said in 2022, FFA student SAE projects contributed $5 million back into the state economy, or $755 per student.

The FFA Foundation provided money to students like Emily Barcus, who is pursuing a career in veterinary medicine.

“My SAE project has to do with my future career in veterinary medicine. My project focused mainly on my internship at a large animal vet clinic, but it also included personal research and studies of veterinary medicine,” Barcus explained.

“I was funded a total of $1,750 for my SAE project. With the SAE grant, I purchased a Surface Pro computer to continue my personal research and studies and to also take with me to college. I also purchased two pairs of XtraTuf boots to wear while interning so I would have proper shoes/PPE,” she added.

Barcus will be starting college this fall to study animal science on a pre-veterinarian track at Montana State University.

“My future plans are to study and receive my bachelor’s in animal science, go onto veterinary school, get my DVM and become a large animal veterinarian,” she said. “While I’m working my way towards becoming a large animal vet, I will continue with vet internships, hopefully working with a variety of animals while further building my vet knowledge and experience.”

Reatta Wood also received an FFA Foundation scholarship that she said helped her raise funds for college.

“My FFA Foundation scholarship of $500 went towards my college education,” she said. “My SAE project was in cattle management. My small herd of cattle has been successful. I am planning on getting my degree in business and then going back to ranching in the future.

“FFA helped me step out of my shell and become more comfortable around people. I have also made many connections through FFA that helped my SAE,” she added.

For more information about the FFA Foundation, visit www.montanaffa.org or contact Kuntz at development@montanaffa.org.