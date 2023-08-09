LOMA, Mont. – The warmer temperatures over the last several weeks are creating a new challenge for the Upham-Keane farm, as many crops are ripening all at once.

Just as the winter wheat harvest started on the farm, the barley and mustard also began to ripen instead of being staggered in their readiness. Nathan Keane said the farm is planning to bring in some custom cutters to help with the barley to make sure all the crops are harvested in good condition.

“We are going to bring in some custom cutters just to be sure the barley makes it into the bins without any wind or hail damage,” he said. “The mustard also needs brought in before it shells out, so we are working on that, too.”

The farm just completed their winter wheat harvest that brought in roughly 60 bushels per acre, a healthy increase over the last two years of drought.

“The last two years the winter wheat harvest was in the single digits,” Nathan reported.

The Upham-Keane farm is located in what is known as Montana’s “Golden Triangle.” The corners of the Triangle are roughly Conrad and Havre to the north and Great Falls to the south. The area has approximately 1,600 farms and is Montana’s top producer of winter wheat, which is worth about $400 million in statewide sales annually, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service.

This year’s mustard crop also appears to be abundant, although the plants have grown unusually tall.

“The mustard is about six feet tall, which I’m not sure is a good thing because it seems like a lot of energy went into the stalks,” Nathan said.

A good harvest was anticipated by the farm and the crew spent the weeks up to cutting cleaning out bins to ensure there would be enough room.

“We actually took all the winter wheat to the elevators to save room for the barley,” Nathan said. “Our barley yields per field were 78, 43, and 55 bushels to the acre, so that was pretty decent for re-cropped ground that had chickpeas on it last year.”

As the farm is midway through its harvest season, Nathan said there haven’t been any breakdowns of equipment, but the thick mustard crop has proved to be a challenge as it tends to clog up the headers of the combines.

After nearly two weeks of intense work, Nathan said all of the crew tends to get a little bit of “brain fog.”

“I just pray that everyone stays safe, because when you get tired like this it’s easy to make small mistakes. Equipment busted is one thing, but you don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” he said.

Nathan admitted that in some of his fatigue this week he was changing oil on a truck and forgot to reattach the pump before pouring new oil in.

“It was one of the messier oil changes I’ve done in a while,” he said.