LOMA, Mont. – At the Keane farm near Loma, excess spring moisture has delayed planting, but the spring barley crop was expected to go in during the final week of April.

“The last two years we were done seeding by now. We are delayed this year due to moisture, but we are happy about it,” said Nathan Keane. “The last two years of drought have been hard.”

The Keane farm grows a variety of crops including flax, winter wheat, spring canola, mustard, hemp, barley and dryland alfalfa. The operation is mostly a two-man team run by Keane and his father-in-law, Kerry Upham.

The Upham farm is a fourth-generation homestead where Keane and his wife, Dianna, have three young children.

In addition to being a full-time farmer, Keane is also serving as the president of the Montana Grain Growers Association.

Traditionally, the Upham farm grew only winter wheat, but that has changed over the years.

“Winter wheat used to be the highest percentage of what we grew, but that has changed as lots of markets have opened up within the last 10 years,” Keane shared. “This part of Montana, the Golden Triangle, as a whole has been raising more pulses than any other state. More business have come in and are buying from us.”

The “Golden Triangle” is a geographic area generally considered to be from Great Falls to east of Havre and down to Cut Bank.

The shift in what is grown in the area has been beneficial for a number of reasons, Keane noted.

“We had really reached a plateau in our yields when we were only growing winter wheat, but diversifying our crops has brought better soil health, and since we started doing crop rotations, we haven’t reached that same plateau,” he said.

Growers in Keane’s region are looking forward to a better year, as the last couple have been “exceptionally horrible,” according to Keane.

“The last two years I ended up overselling our wheat crop because the yields were a lot poorer than expected,” he said. “While the Drought Monitor says we are in less drought, we are still in the D1 range in some areas.”

The U.S. Drought Monitor put out by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other federal partners classifies drought conditions from D0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptional drought). Much of eastern Montana is predicted to only be in D1 (moderate drought) conditions for the coming year.

Keane said the barley his farm is planting this year is anticipated to be a positive for the farm.

“We are planting more malt barley acres this year due to good contracts,” he said. “I am disappointed to see the wheat market hasn’t been holding up prices and have been trending down, but we have set contracts for other markets. We have more spring crop to seed this year than ever.”

The moisture profile on the farm is also looking positive.

“I am pleasantly surprised. We have an 18-inch moisture profile up to 36 inches in some fields,” Keane said. “It sure is a lot better than last spring.”

Thank you to Nathan and Dianna Keane for allowing our readers to follow along with their operation throughout the 2023 growing season. We wish them the best this year!