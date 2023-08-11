A longtime disease traceability specialist with the Montana Department of Livestock (MDOL) has been chosen to serve as the new Montana state veterinarian.

Dr. Tahnee Szymanski, a 2004 graduate of Oregon State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, first joined the MDOL in 2008 working on animal disease traceability. Since that start, Szymanski has worked as a program veterinarian and most recently as the assistant state veterinarian.

In addition to the title of state veterinarian, Szymanski will also be responsible for the administration of the MDOL’s Animal Health and Food Safety Division.

The mission of the MDOL is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals.

“I am honored for the opportunity to continue to serve Montana’s livestock industry,” Szymanski said. “I am so proud to be associated with the livestock industry and greatly appreciate the ability to interact with veterinary colleagues and livestock producers from around the state to collectively work towards improving animal health and ensuring that consumers are able to safely enjoy the products of our tremendous production systems.”

During her 15 years of regulatory experience, Szymanski has worked on a variety of complex issues, including the state’s first tuberculosis-affected herd in at least a half century and the ensuing epidemiological investigation. She also worked on the large multi-state Q fever outbreak with associated human cases and a large trichomoniasis outbreak in central Montana.

Szymanski said her interest in veterinary medicine came from an experience she had as a young girl when a veterinarian was called out for one of their horses.

“We had to call a vet for one of our horses and our usual vet was out, so this woman came out and it was the first time I had seen a woman in that role,” she explained. “I had always been an animal lover and my uncle had a farm in the Flathead Valley.”

That initial experience sparked an interest in Szymanski, who said she grew up outside of Helena in a “mostly urban environment,” but her family had horses they boarded nearby.

Later in high school, she started riding along with veterinarian Russ Bloom to see first-hand what being a veterinarian would be like.

She then earned her undergraduate degree in animal science from Iowa State University and went to veterinary school at Oregon State University.

Szymanski said she hopes to continue to build on the strong foundation of the MDOL and to work on ensuring disease management programs are progressive and in line with current science. She also aims to advance the department’s level of emergency preparedness, and to continue the strong working relationships and engagement with industry.

“I really enjoy this side of things, which is different from a regular veterinary practice, and I like working with the producers,” she said.

Items she plans to keep tabs on moving forward include potential Brucellosis risks from the elk in Yellowstone National Park.

“The elk aren’t going away and will keep expanding across the landscape,” she said. “We need new solutions for this issue.”

She said she is also watching African swine fever in the Western Hemisphere.

“We need to make sure we are ready and being mindful of the current science,” she said.

Szymanski said she is looking forward to MDOL having access to an upgraded diagnostic lab in Bozeman.

“We are on the cusp of building a new facility and we’re about to move into a newer building, which will help to ensure we are up on new technology and methods,” she said.

As she steps into the role of state veterinarian, Szymanski has the distinguishment of being the first-ever female to officially hold the position on a permanent basis.

For more information on the MDOL, visit www.liv.mt.gov.