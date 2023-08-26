As wheat markets jump between highs and lows and the price of fuel and equipment rises, wheat growers have tools to help them mitigate the potential financial risk of farming.

According to a recent webinar hosted by Xiaoli Etienne, associate professor at the University of Idaho and Idaho Wheat Commission Endowed Chair in Commodity Risk Management, farmers have several key tools to utilize, including futures contracts and purchasing inputs based on the farm’s target price.

“In farming, if the crop is only sold at harvest to the local elevator, for example, farmers aren’t using the tools that can help them if the price moves against their operation,” she said. “The price may simply be to low when it is time to sell, so that’s why it’s important to look at futures contracts.”

Futures contracts are available to buy or sell, much like stocks in the stock market, Etienne explained.

“The futures market is a special market where agreements are made to buy or sell crops like wheat or milk, but you agree to sell the products at a future time,” she said. “So if you are going to buy my wheat for future delivery at $6.15 a bushel in September, I can use that price as a tool to protect me if the local cash market price drops too low.”

Futures contracts are available for corn, soybeans, and wheat. A single contract usually covers 5,000 bushels.

If the market trends towards a higher price than the futures contract, the farmer can also buy that contract back, Etienne said.

“It is a very liquid market, everyone can trade futures contracts just like trading stocks,” she related. “Open market prices can be volatile and affected by the global supply. For instances, one year ago the Chicago wheat market price was $12 a bushel and now it’s $6. We cannot control the market, but these contracts can help mitigate the risk.”

Although there are crop insurance programs available through the federal government, those are focused on safeguards against low yields, not low prices.

“We want to use our marketing plans with crop insurance, but a lot of times crop insurance is tied to the production, not the price,” she said.

The best way to use futures contracts is to have a very clear financial picture of the target price the farm needs to receive for that year’s crop.

“We want to make sure the target price is above the bare minimum so you are doing more than just avoiding bankruptcy,” she said. “The baseline approach to marketing is just to sell everything at harvest at the local cash price. The second strategy is to sell some when the prices tend to be the highest, like in February or March, and use contracts to help get the best price.”

Managing input costs

To ensure the farm gets the best deal on inputs like fertilizer, producers can take a similar approach.

“You want to try and set a target for how much you can afford in fertilizer and buy it in portions instead of all at once,” Etienne shared. “Have a very solid understanding of your production costs. Every marketing plan should start with a careful spreadsheet to lay out the cost items.”

Etienne mentioned that while there are futures contracts for fuel, it isn’t a great tool for farmers to use when trying to secure fuel for the operation.

“There are diesel and oils futures, but there is a high risk associated with these kinds of contracts, so they aren’t advisable for farms,” she said.

Making a farm budget and sticking to it is one of the best ways a farm can mitigate risk.

“It’s not a good idea to chase high prices on the futures market, for example,” she said. “It’s just not feasible. Stick to your plan and sell at a price that would make your operation profitable in both the short and long run.”

