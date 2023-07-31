By now our garden plants are maturing abundantly. We may already be freezing or canning some items from it. Perhaps even sharing the garden’s abundance with others. One plant that loves to share its production are cucumbers. Cucumbers are thought to be a vegetable, but are actually a fruit. They are in the cucurbitaceae, or gourd family.

Cucumbers originated in the Himalaya, China, and Thailand areas over 3,000 years ago. Like so many other plants, many have also been hybridized to enhance or diminish various characteristics.

There are two main types of cucumbers: Pickling or slicing. The varieties are classified as American or English style. American styles are considered slicers. Their green colored shape usually may have a slight curve to it. The skin may be slightly tough with edible seeds. Seeds may be removed after cutting in half, using the tip of a teaspoon. At the market the cucumbers may be waxed before being put on the shelf to help maintain freshness. Wash well before using, or peel them. They are preferred for pickles or relishes.

English varieties are burpless, straighter, longer in length and thinner skinned. The flavor is milder with a crisp texture. They may be wrapped, but not waxed, to protect the thin skin.

A third variety resembles lemons. Although they are known as lemon cucumbers, they only resemble lemons in color and shape, but not taste. They are shaped like a tennis ball. Tiny bristles cover the outside edible skin, but are easily removed. The flavor is mild and sweet with a crisp texture. Like other cucumbers, they grow on vines but continue to produce a little later than other varieties. These cucumbers may be used inter-changeably with other cucumber recipes. This variety was introduced into the United States in the early 1900s. One may find lemon cucumbers at Farmer’s Markets or specialty shops. They are no more trouble to grow than regular cucumbers.

Even though cucumbers are 10% water, they are low in calories and contain many important vitamins. They also strengthen bones, are low in saturated fats and rich in oxidants. However, eating the seeds may cause bloating, flatulence and/or gas.

No matter how diligent one is picking cucumbers it seems there is always one that is hidden. It grows and grows! One does not have to throw it out as there are many things one can do with it other than making pickles or relish. It can be peeled, seeds removed and turned into juice, salsa, smoothie, or put in soups.

Cucumbers may also be frozen, however after thawing, their texture is limp. To freeze, wash and dry them. Cut into slices or cubes and lay them on a parchment lined baking sheet. Place in the freezer until frozen, then place in air tight freezer bags and return to freezer. These may be defrosted in the refrigerator and used in purees, smoothies, infused water, soup or sorbets.

Cucumber sandwiches may be a treat. Peel and remove seeds, if necessary. On a slice of lightly buttered bread lay thinly sliced cucumbers about 1/4” thick. Lightly sprinkle with salt. Or cream cheese mixed with a little mayonnaise to thin it may be placed over the butter before adding the cucumbers. Butter a second slice of bread and lay it over the top of the cucumbers. The sandwich may have the crust removed before serving and sliced in various geometric shapes.

To remove the bitterness of a cucumber remove the stem and blossom end, peel and slice. Sprinkle with salt. Let drain in a colander about 1 hour. The salt will drain off the bitterness. Also cucumbers in a salad will not water down the dressing if salted and drained first. The bitterness is usually the result of poor growing conditions.

To add a decorative look to sliced cucumbers score the outside skin with a fork from top to bottom around the entire cucumber and slice. It may also be scored after peeling. Narrow strips may also be scored around the cucumber before slicing. Larger cucumber may be halved then hollowed out to hold salads. A sliver sliced off on the bottom will help them sit steady.

We do think of various ways to use cucumbers but there are many interesting recipes to use them in other than pickles, relishes or salads. Try a few!

Something to think about: “The cucumber reduces the risk of obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Helps the skin and bones.” GC Natural Nutrition

CUCUMBER BUTTERMILK SOUP

6 cups peeled, seeded and chopped cucumbers

2 cups buttermilk

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup diced scallions

3 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons mint or dill

Place all in a food processor or blender. Process until smooth. Chill well and serve.

CUCUMBER CHICKEN

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

2 boneless chicken breasts, diced

4 cups sliced, seeded cucumbers

1 cup diced scallions

2 Tablespoons hoisin sauce

1 Tablespoon soy sauce

2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger root

3/4 cup fresh or frozen peas

Heat oil in a wok, or large frying pan, and add the chicken. Stir fry until the chicken is barely cooked, about 5 minutes. Add the cucumbers and scallions and continue to stir fry for 2 to 5 minutes. Mix the hoisin sauce, soy sauce and ginger root and add to the wok. Add the peas. Stir fry long enough to coat the chicken and vegetables with the sauce.

CUCUMBER COTTAGE CHEESE SALAD

One 3-oz. package lime gelatin

2 cups boiling water

1 cup small curd cottage cheese

12 cup mayonnaise

1 small cucumber, grated

1 small onion, grated

Lettuce leaves

Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Cool slightly. Mix the cottage cheese and mayonnaise until smooth. Stir in cucumber and onion. Pour into a shallow pan or individual molds. Chill until firm. When congealed, place each serving on a lettuce leaf.