DELAFIELD, Ill. — Mark Miller’s corn is all in the ground while his soybeans will have to wait a while.

The Hamilton County farmer took advantage of a couple of periods without rain to plant corn, but as of May 11 most of his soybean seeds remained in the bags.

“We had a big rain here Sunday (May 7),” he said. “But we had a full week’s planting the week before. We hadn’t planted much at all before that.”

It has been a wet spring in Southeast Illinois. Warm temperatures in March gave way to an up-and-down April with heavy rains. May started out cooler than normal, keeping planters sitting idle.

Miller, who is also a seed dealer, said some neighbors were able to get into the fields early this year, but storms dumping lots of precipitation put them out of action for a while.

“It was wet right at Easter,” he said. “We had some guys plant right after Easter, then we got wet weather again. There were two windows for planting.”

Miller had only about 10 to 20% of his soybeans planted 11 days into May, and fields remained wet throughout the weekend of May 13-14. But he’s not concerned.

“It’s still too wet to plant,” he said. “But we’re on pace. I’d say there are some guys worried about being late. But down here in southern Illinois we can plant corn into June.”

He predicts there may be some replanting of corn in the area because cool weather followed planting windows. Many places experienced frosts well after the usual frost-free date this year.

“Our corn is probably going to make it,” he said. “I was hoping the warm weather we had after the rain wouldn’t have crusted the soils. There will probably be some replanting.”

Much of Hamilton and surrounding counties got 3 to 4 inches of rain on May 7. That put the brakes on planting. But there is always plenty to do, especially if you’re a seed dealer and farmer.