LEROY, Ill. — The Builta brothers certainly didn’t have to cope with dodging raindrops when they started planting corn in mid-April in McLean County.

They didn’t get a full inch of rain in April once. The rain came one-tenth at a time, says Kenneth Builta, who farms with his brother Wayne in central Illinois.

Instead of wet fields, it was the threat of cold temperatures hurting emergence that farmers in the area watched. The cold caused some pauses in planting until conditions were better.

“It’s been so cold, stuff has been slow coming up,” Kenneth said on May 2, about two weeks into the planting season.

But corn was already spiking through despite cooler-than-average temperatures, which included some frosty nights.