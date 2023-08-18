Keeping those acre-eating combines operating at peak efficiency with little downtime means having the optimal combination of carts, trucks and trailers to move that mountain of grain from the field. It’s why one of the hottest pieces of ag equipment these days isn’t a tractor, combine or sprayer. It’s a grain hopper.
Kirk Swensen, regional sales manager for EBY trailers, says there are a number of factors driving the steadily growing demand for grain hoppers.
“Producers have gotten bigger and are harvesting more acres and more bushels per acre. But grain terminals have also consolidated and gotten bigger and farther apart, forcing producers to travel longer distances,” Swensen says. “Today, some guys have three, four, five or six grain hoppers … all needed to help keep things moving during harvest.”
Even producers farming only 400 or 500 acres are making the investment in their own grain haulers.
“There just aren’t many straight trucks and grain wagons moving grain around these days,” Swensen says.
With current strong commodity prices, business has been brisk as growers upgrade their equipment fleet, he says. And that has also driven a strong market for used trailers.
“Demand has been exceptional,” Swensen says.
Although EBY has been designing and building trailers since 1938, the company just began marketing grain hoppers about five years ago when it introduced its line of “new generation” trailers. Feedback from customers led to an entirely new approach to grain trailer design and manufacturing, according to Swensen.
“No. 1 on the list of customer requirements was a trailer that got rid of the steel components found in conventional grain trailers,” he says.
He points to the EBY Duraframe subframe, which is fabricated entirely of aluminum.
“Any steel components are galvanized, rather than painted,” he says. And rather than using tubes to assemble the subframe, the EBY uses Huck fasteners.
Another area customers wanted the company to improve was the hopper door. And that’s why you’ll find a rack and pinion hopper door assembly made entirely of stainless steel, which includes a heavy duty 4-inch greaseable roller. It all adds up to a longer-lasting, trouble-free design, Swensen says.
EBY also was focused on reducing “grain splatter,” Swensen says, which is why the new trailer design features a fiberglass ridge pole, which greatly reduces the amount of grain spill.
“Customers really like that feature,” he says.
The commodity hauler business remains a sizzling market, according to Sam Grover, territory sales rep for Timpte, a leading trailer maker headquartered in David City, Nebraska. Grover credits strong corn prices stemming from U.S. ethanol mandates and high yields for the hearty demand for hoppers.
Thanks to an ongoing product improvement program, Timpte continues to offer updates to its line of grain hoppers. Grover notes a couple of recent updates including an electronically controlled tarp, hydraulic trap, and a new upgraded suspension system that makes access much easier for a producer to perform maintenance and repairs.
“These have been major customer pleasers,” Grover says.
Timpte — which has been manufacturing trailers since 1884 — offers an extensive family of grain hoppers. These include dual-axle models from 28-foot to 42-foot lengths, with 96- and 102-inch widths, and 66- to 96-inch sidewall heights. The company also offers spread tandem and tri-axle models in 48- and 50-foot lengths, 96- and 102-inch widths, and 66- to 90-inch sidewall heights.
Driven by state road weight limitations, the most popular size in Missouri and Iowa are the 40- and 42-foot tandem axle hoppers, according to Grover.
“Tri-axle models are more popular in the Dakotas and Nebraska,” he says.
If you’re in the market for a new hopper, you’ll have to get in line for a new Timpte unit. Availability is out until February of 2024, Grover says.
One of the newest lines of grain hoppers on the market is from Prestige Trailers, headquartered in Winkler, Manitoba, just a few kilometers north of the U.S. border. The company broke into the U.S. market six years ago and has set its sights on developing its U.S. dealer network, focused primarily on the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois, said Arlen Hildebrand, director of sales and marketing.
“We’ve had growing acceptance of our products,” Hildebrand says. He credits the company’s rapid growth to its expanding dealer network, as well as strong word-of-mouth marketing among their customers.
Hildebrand also cites several features which have been particularly well-received.
“For starters, growers are attracted to the appearance of our trailers,” he noted. “They like the smooth sidewalls, sloped front wall, as well as stainless steel end wells and stainless-steel trap door — which is a plus if you’re hauling fertilizer or other corrosive commodities.”
And lastly, Jet Company — a prominent trailer maker based in Humboldt, Iowa — has recently introduced a new aluminum hopper trailer to its lineup. The new model features an aluminum double-wall design that minimizes rivets, exterior ribs and corrugations in the sidewall. The result is a smooth, sleek and aerodynamic design, according to the company.
What’s the outlook for the grain hopper market? With healthy crop prices and decent yields, growers can expect the new and used grain hopper market to remain robust. All the more reason to scoot to your ag trailer dealer sooner than later.
Rick Haun has more than 35 years’ experience writing about ag and industrial equipment, much of that time with John Deere. He resides in Shawnee, Kansas.