Farming practices designed to promote soil health and reduce runoff have been billed as different things through the years — reducing erosion, improving water quality, conservation and now climate-smart agriculture.

Whatever they are called, Missouri NRCS state conservationist Scott Edwards says recent legislation provides federal funding for farmers who implement these practices, including cover crops, no-till, developing field nutrient management zones and grazing native grasses. The recent Inflation Reduction Act provides billions for climate-smart agriculture practices.

Edwards says these are the same conservation practices, but there is now more money available. Also, he says sign-ups follow more of a year-round schedule, with producers able to sign up and begin immediately, rather than “matching periods” and deadlines.

“It’s the same practices,” Edwards says. “… Having this extra funding, we could just (support more projects).”

USDA Undersecretary Robert Bonnie says voluntary producer programs get the best results on conservation and climate efforts. He says American farmers have already made great strides.

“U.S. agriculture is far more efficient than around the globe,” he says.

Edwards says nutrient management in fields is a priority of the latest USDA conservation funding.

“That’s kind of an emphasis that we put on this last sign-up, is good nutrient management,” Edwards says.

In the area of precision nutrient management, he says the USDA can provide planning assistance, as well as financial assistance for grid or zone sampling. Some of the nutrient management planning assistance includes designing a nutrient budget that considers all sources of nutrients available for crop production, identifying field variability and delineating corresponding management zones, determining realistic yield goals for each management zone, and comparing performance of nutrient rates, timing, placement and alternatives to nutrient application, such as cover crops.

The climate-smart ag practices with funding in the Inflation Reduction Act fit into the existing Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), including the nutrient management initiative and efforts to address water quality, soil health, erosion and native grasses used for grazing.

Edwards says grazing warm-season native grasses has become a popular topic among cattle producers. He says the grasses fare better during hotter, drier conditions, which many producers faced last year and are seeing again this year.

“If you were a grazer and had natives, it helped you go a lot longer before you had to start buying hay,” he says.

Edwards says the climate-smart ag programs have dates that mark the end of the fiscal year and begin a new year, but he says the initiative is for five years and it is open for sign-ups to start any time.

“It goes away from the normal matching periods,” he says. “This is more of an on-the-spot, as-you-go.”

He says the process otherwise has a lot in common with existing voluntary conservation efforts.

“Our conservation planning process is voluntary — you go where a producer is and see what we can do,” Edwards says.

He says this might look like better sampling, split application or nitrogen inhibitors, as examples.

These latest programs are part of ongoing conservation investments, such as the recent infrastructure bill, which had money for watershed projects, Edwards says.

“We’re in an unprecedented investment in conservation,” he says.

And as always, farmers are interested. Edwards says farmers have long focused on projects to support conservation, improve efficiency, and better their land, and he says they remain very interested in programs that provide financial support for these efforts.

“There’s so much demand,” he says. “Farmers are stepping up everywhere.”