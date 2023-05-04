Generations ago, people widely planted the Kentucky-31 variety of tall fescue in pastures. The hardy grass produced good volume and fought tenaciously against drought, and was even called the “wonder grass.”

People later learned the variety of tall fescue grass contains an endophyte, or a fungus, that helps make the grass so hardy but is toxic to cattle. The fescue toxicosis is more of a challenge after the grass has formed a seed head, so producers have worked for years to manage around the most challenging times, or added other forages to pastures to dilute the performance-draining aspects of the fescue.

The multi-state Alliance for Grassland Renewal is working to let producers know about another option — replacing the old variety of tall fescue with a novel endophyte tall fescue. This fescue has the endophyte that gives it the same hardiness and performance, but without the toxicity issues.

Matt Poore is a North Carolina State University ruminant nutrition Extension specialist, and he serves as the chair of the Alliance for Grassland Renewal board. He says the novel endophyte, non-toxic version of the tall fescue is a big step forward for the industry. He has been working to replace the old tall fescue on his farm in northern North Carolina.

“It is really, really exciting,” he says. “It is a breakthrough in plant science.”

Founded in 2012 in Missouri, the alliance features university Extension personnel, livestock producers, NRCS workers and seed dealers. It has members across the “fescue belt,” running through the Midwest and into the South, as well as a board member in Oregon.

“All of the folks in the alliance are top-end scientists,” Poore says. “This is like the think tank of fescue.”

University of Missouri Extension forage specialist Craig Roberts says the toxicity in the older variety of tall fescue is a major issue.

“It’s our most devastating livestock forage disorder in our state, and across several states,” he says.

When the levels of the toxin rise in fescue, it causes a variety of problems, including narrowing of blood vessels, which can cause “fescue foot” as blood struggles to reach the extremities. It can also cause added heat stress and the immune and reproductive systems to not function as well, Roberts says.

“Low rate of gain, and I mean significantly lower,” he says.

Roberts says a steer on an old fescue grazing system might see a pound a day or less rate of gain, while a steer on non-toxic fescue can see a 1.6 to 1.7 pound rate of gain. He says studies also show fescue toxicity costs 70 pounds of weaning weight or more, and can reduce milk output in dairy cattle by 30%.

“It’s ridiculous,” he says. “Everything you want, you just don’t get.”

There are management practices producers can do to mitigate the toxicosis of the old variety of fescue, although Roberts says they take time and money.

“They’re paying extra, and if you just had a nontoxic forage you’d be getting that performance and paying less,” he says.

The old Kentucky 31 fescue does have qualities that made it a desirable option in the first place. The fungus that causes the toxicity protects the plant from many stresses.

“It was called the ‘wonder grass’ when it was planted,” Roberts says. “… It’s resistant to drought, it’s resistant to insects, diseases, all those things.”

The new, novel endophyte fescue grass gives that performance without the toxicity. It is “amazing performance,” Roberts says.

“It is the best cool-season grass we’ve got, cool-season novel endophyte fescue,” he says.

As for some of the barriers to making the switch, Roberts says it is an expensive process. He says stocker operations can recoup the cost in about a year and a half to three years, and cow-calf operations can usually make up the cost in three or four years, possibly five.

“The recovery cost depends on how many animals you’re putting on per acre,” he says.

Roberts says the up-front cost has contributed to slower adoption of the novel endophyte fescue than he would like to see.

“It’s slower going than I would like to see,” he says. “I think it’s the sticker shock.”

Poore says it helps that there are success stories to share.

“We’ve had very high success rates with getting it established and people being happy with it,” he says.

Roberts also says there has at times been a confusing message on the novel endophyte fescue, which has hurt adoption. He says this is one reason the Alliance for Grassland Renewal got started, to help teach producers about their options and provide workshops featuring producers who have made the switch.

The alliance also certifies new fescue seed to make sure it has the right levels of novel endophyte.

Poore says talking about such a big change, replacing entire pastures of forage, is a big undertaking.

“It’s a huge educational challenge,” he says.

Also, it is a process many producers are not familiar with, removing and establishing perennials. Growing an annual like soybeans, for example, is well scripted, he says, a familiar plan, very mechanical. With establishing new pasture, it might involve equipment producers don’t have and need to rent. Also, it takes time, a precious commodity.

“That’s one of the big barriers that folks have,” Poore says.

He says it can be hard to convince producers to change their pasture when what they have is working well enough, as they are used to adjusting to work with the limits of the old fescue.

“These guys are really clever and make a living on it,” he says.

On his farm in North Carolina, Poore says he just took the first step of killing the old toxic fescue, then went from there. He used annuals as needed to fill the gap before the new fescue was established. He says this is another key concern producers have, how they can keep feeding cattle during the switch. Poore says it helps that the annuals he used to bridge the gap have even more forage production than perennials.

Roberts says this is a big opportunity for livestock producers and the industry.

“This is the most significant forage improvement that we’ve seen since the 1990s,” he says. “It’s monumental. It’s a major breakthrough in pasture grasses.”