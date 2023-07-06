Related to this story

Most Popular

More hay cuttings depend on rain

More hay cuttings depend on rain

Normally at this time of year producers are thinking about how they can get the most out of their second and third hay cuttings and maximize f…

Lab sees early charcoal rot

Lab sees early charcoal rot

When we think soybean seedling diseases, we often think Pythium or Phytophthora infection. Both of which require wet conditions for optimal in…