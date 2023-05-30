People are also reading…
Well, I’d say we are 100% corn planted, and close to 70% of beans planted. Most of what is left is the double-crop beans. The stands of corn have a lot of variation just within the same fields. A good slow rain I believe can even those out to some extent. The beans that I’ve seen are doing above average — good stands with minimal to no skips. Just needs a rain. Cattlemen have started cutting hay before the grass burns up even more. They are worried about hay, and if the four closest counties are all in droughts, that’s a pretty expensive trucking bill to get hay stocked up for winter. Some have resorted to selling cows to ease the strain on pastures. Just remember it’s going to rain eventually.