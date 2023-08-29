People are also reading…
It is an observation game now. We did crop scouting last week looking for how well our seed treatments managed sudden death. We are making preparations for wheat planting and looking towards the corn harvest schedule.
It is an observation game now. We did crop scouting last week looking for how well our seed treatments managed sudden death. We are making preparations for wheat planting and looking towards the corn harvest schedule.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.