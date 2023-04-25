People are also reading…
The first 2.5 months of this year remained pretty wet, allowing for very minimal field work to get accomplished during that timeframe. However, the weather straightened out about halfway through March, and the flood gates opened furiously. Corn and bean planting got off to a very early start in the beginning of April, compared to the previous four years. Herbicide burndown and first pass applications on both corn and beans are running full force now as well. Our wheat crops have all been sprayed with herbicide and have gotten their allotted amount of nitrogen applied as well. With a lot of seed getting planted into dry dirt, we are searching for a rain soon, to help get solid and even emergence. Unfortunately, this week’s forecast isn’t too promising at the moment, but this is April in Missouri — a rain event is bound to materialize soon.