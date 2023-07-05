Happy Independence Day! There’s nothing like raking a little bit of dryland alfalfa in front of the Boss Man to celebrate the day. The hay crop is looking decent right now, hopefully we’ll be able to get to most of it before the grasshoppers do.

I’m sick of the bugs this year. I feel that I don’t complain about any one thing often enough that I can justify a little bit of a rampage.

Whether it was the millers or now the flies, mosquitos and our lovely population of grasshoppers that seem to be multiplying worse than rabbits, it’s been a miserable year for insects. That’s not even including the ticks or deer flies.

I think I’m the only individual right now on the place that has not pulled off an attached tick. I seem to have “Princess and the Pea” stealth when it comes to those horrible creatures and can sense one as soon as it lands on my skin. Then in true tick fashion, I’m jumpy the rest of the day.

The biggest saving grace this year is the tick pill for canines. The Holy Terror may have one on her once in a while, but they have all been dead, thanks to the pill.

We rarely spray for insects because I hate to lose bird populations or other insects that are not being nuisances, but the grasshoppers have found our newly planted trees, along with those that we planted last year, and there was going to be none of that.

I’m hoping to go down the rows this week and continue digging holes to hold water around each individual tree that may have filled in, and pull any weeds that are competing with the trees, and I am really hoping to find piles of dead grasshoppers.

The trees are getting so much attention this year, I feel like we need to make name plates for every one of them. Considering the effort it takes for a tree to grow out here, maybe if they survive to the five year mark we will do just that.

On July 5, the AI process will start for the year, with CIDRS and a PG shot. We are AI’ing more this year than we have since the ranch went through succession. I have the group of select 5-12 year olds, and then decided to do all of the 4 year olds, along with the later calving 2 and 3 year olds. Later calving in this case was day 20-day 40 of due date.

The reasoning for me to AI more was pretty simple. It came down to economics. I hate running bulls. I also dislike buying bulls. Our bulls work 45 days, and the rest of the year they are freeloaders. The fewer I can have on the place the better.

With a new AI method we tried last year we were able to get over 70% conception on a timed AI. So say I have 300 head of cows to AI, by the time I figure semen cost, CIDRS, shots, and running them down the chute four times, I have $60 in a cow for AI cost. If I have a conception rate of 70% that’s $12,700 that it cost me to get 210 calves.

In comparison, to get 210 calves in a 45-day window, I would use between seven and 10 bulls. Say I picked up average bulls at $8,000 each and then had the feed costs for the year. We run our bulls lean, so let’s figure $500 as a ballpark.

So that’s $85,000 in bull costs for the year on the same 210 calves that I could get by AI’ing for $12,700. I realize there’s the other $5,400 invested on cows that didn’t conceive with AI, but even with that figured in, to me it’s a no brainer for us.

The second part of the AI equation is I want to see if I can increase our conception rate in the young cows. We have fallout every year in that group due to a shortened breeding season and I want to see if I can manipulate the fallout percentage. I still have a “control” group of young cows that will be bull exposed, so I’m interested to see the comparison.

The weather this year is completely different than the drought situation we were already experiencing last year, so it will be interesting to see what happens with AI’ing. I guess you’ll never know until you keep trying new things.

With all of that, hopefully the birthday that is coming up this weekend will be able to be a day of relaxation. One can always wish.