Jaclyn Wilson Follow Jaclyn Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

I have a love-hate relationship with bulls. For 320 days of the year I can’t stand them. They eat too much, they dig holes that aren’t warranted and sometimes they tear down a fence or two trying to show who’s the most masculine. It’s annoying as I’ll get out.

The other 45 days I can tolerate them, but only because they are working. Or at least they are supposed to be.

I don’t think I’ve ever wrote this word in an article, but I kind of feel like a pimp. I demand you to do your job, or else you can “go to town.”

There may be some juggling that occurs to ensure that everyone is doing their job, and this year at the start of breeding season I switched two bulls around. One bull was a 5 year old, great to work with, but gets shy if he gets out into a pasture with other, older bulls. Maybe shy is not the right word as he reminds one more of the annoying little boy in college that wants to talk the talk but can’t walk the walk so instead he tells all of his friends about his escapades, while the real truth is he has yet to even talk to a girl. This bull will see you coming and just start this low incessant beller that won’t stop.

The second day on his new job, he was in the corner of the pasture was soaking in the sun like he was on a beach vacation instead of working. He got demoted to a different group of all yearlings and 2 year olds. All of a sudden he had all these groupies that would listen to his escapades and he could show off.

His replacement was 160. I made every single bull on the ranch go to work this year. No one was signing up for disability or welfare. It was all good in theory until we couldn’t find 160 when we were putting out the rest of the bulls. He had decided that day he was going to bless the neighbor’s cows with his presence. After a battle between human and bull, he ended up in a lake. On the bright side, it at least wasn’t in the neighbor’s pasture.

His lake was his security blanket, and every time he’d see an ATV or a horse he’d head to the nice, calming waters. With as many lakes that are on the ranch that’s a nasty trait to develop at only 2. He had already punched his ticket to town after the breeding season ended. I don’t need any gills in future offspring.

Well, breeding season ended last week and the crew and I headed out Sept. 5 to pick up bulls from four groups. Everything went as smoothly as could be. What usually ends up being a two-day job was looking to take just a morning. That is, until the last pasture when we found all of the bulls were accounted for except 160.

He was not in the pasture, even though he had been just a couple of days earlier. Knowing the frustration of who I was dealing with and because I had enough on my plate for the rest of the day, I said “heck with it.” I would start a search party the next day when I came back down to move that group.

The next day arrived, and 160 was found in the pasture I was moving cows into, hanging all by himself, gorged out on fresh feed. I had to determine a path to get home, which was a couple miles away, and no matter which way I went, I was going to have to contend with water.

We made it by two lakes in two pastures, but come the third, ole fat boy went on a dead run to the lake. There was no stopping him. I just had an ATV, and decided to not even mess with him on the matter. I’d bring the crew down tomorrow and see if we could get his butt on the trailer home.

Now, the Boss Man knows that if I ask for his help with something cattle related there’s a really good reason. It’s been about 15 months since I last asked. He showed up in a loader tractor because he knows I’m serious. He headed out the next morning with his UTV, and we had two ponies and panels on the trailer to see what we could accomplish.

We showed up to the pasture, and fat boy was out of the lake and at the east end of the pasture. We hurriedly set up panels, and while the Boss Man was on the outside of the fence to prevent jumping, the other two of us went around and worked him down to the trailer.

We had him in the panels, but before we could get off the ground, he must have heard the word “McDonald’s” and that was that. He high-powered it through two ponies, and that was the end.

Long story short, we tried, but he ended up in his favorite lake. We spent three hours sending him from shore to shore. The pony was exhausted after being able to pull him down once but was getting gun shy after he kept running up the rope. We learned one thing: he definitely needed to go to town, but man that bull can swim.

He would start swimming and we would meet him on the other shore as he turned around to start swimming the other direction. Around the eighth time across the lake he finally wore down and stopped out in the middle where all you could see were two nostrils poking above the water. He stayed in that position for a while then came closer to shore and decided he was done. He was not going to move another inch.

Some of our lakes are hard bottom, but this one was pure muck and very unstable footing, so we finally called it what it was and left him for the following morning.

We opened a couple of gates in hopes that maybe he would find his way out of the pasture with the lake. Lo and behold, the next morning he had.

As soon as he saw us coming he started trotting toward the east and his favorite beach, but the Boss Man was able to get the gate closed. It worked like a charm. The bull trailed three pastures to a set of corrals where he never tried to eat anyone, passed a couple small lakes with no swimming, loaded perfectly on the trailer and was deposited into a lot at the main place with some other compadres that are going to town.

No more triathlete training for him. No more water aerobics or bovine beach time. There’s a certain way to behave, and that is not it.

Fortunately, we did get a lot of laughs out of the situation. I think we internalized our cuss word quota for the month. (Who are we kidding? Some were externalized, too.) But at least he’s home, and I’m definitely not pimping 160 out next year!