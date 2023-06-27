It officially happened: the Four-Legged Holy Terror is the most famous member of the Wilson Flying Diamond Ranch crew.

A little over a week ago, I was taking five bulls into Alliance to get semen tested and health papers to head to Minnesota. It was a bitter sweet moment because on the way into town I realized that this was the last group of cattle that was owned by someone else that was on the ranch after a decade of running cattle for other people.

In typical ranch fashion I was running a little late. I had gotten held up on a couple of projects and was still moving not at my normal speed with COVID remnants, so instead of switching out pickups on the trailer, I just decided to leave the 1994 Ford flatbed hooked up.

The ‘94 flatbed is probably my favorite vehicle on the ranch. Once the glow plugs are warmed up it will crank a couple of times trying to get its motivation to start. There’s always doubt in the back of my mind if it will start. The next thing, a poof of black smoke shoots out and it’s ready for anything.

It gets around better than any other vehicle on the ranch out in the hills when a pickup is necessary, and the custom tool boxes on the flatbed are stocked full of any and everything a person would need. The bronze and copper two-tone paint job was a prime choice back in the day. In all honesty, for a pickup that was around when I was just thinking about high school, it’s in excellent condition.

So, the Holy Terror, aka Jemma, had hopped into the front seat and in true Jemma fashion, took over ownership of the vehicle. Jemma is a seasoned traveler and has spent more windshield time and crossed more state lines than a number of people I know. Her method of travel is to lay in the passenger seat with all of her 80-plus pounds, and she usually spends the majority of any trip taking a nap.

Everyone on the ranch knows that Jemma is really the queen of the operation. It’s very easy to allow because everyone adores her, and she goes above and beyond showing her commitment to not only me but her “job.” She is literally one of the greatest things to happen in my life and our bond is pretty inseparable. But, that doesn’t mean I don’t like to pick on her.

Jemma was curled up on the front seat as we were enroute back to the ranch, she had her head propped up on the door and eyes closed in complete relaxation. I was bored, and pulled out my phone to video Jemma when I decided to be really mean and say the word “coyote.”

It was literally like someone had put a grenade under Jemma’s seat. She jumped up quicker than one could blink and was frantically looking out of the windshield, determined to find this varmint I had just casually mentioned.

I laughed so hard tears were streaming down my face. The video was too good not to share with others.

A little over a week later, Jemma’s video had right around 2 million views on social media, and it continues to grow every day. Or, as the Boss Man says, there are way too many people out there that have too much time to waste on their phones if they watching that.

Fame has gotten to Jemma some. She continues to throw her new found notoriety around with everyone. She has become a lot more expressive in her dislike for being left behind if the weather conditions don’t allow for her to road trip, and she’s become more aggressive when jumping off then back of an ATV and chasing cattle when prompted.

I never planned on raising a celebrity, and am doing my best to make sure her head doesn’t get too big, but it’s been a little bit of a struggle with the multiple visitors that have been coming to the ranch lately. I have to keep reminding her that they are not there to see her.

All joking aside, ranch dogs are the greatest. I could not have found a better rescue five years ago to bring home to the ranch. She has made every aspect of my life better, except her attraction to horse manure.

This last weekend I made a quick trip down to Ogallala for an evening out with the bestie. Jemma of course went with. Unlike some Sundays, we had to rush home to get projects done and we weren’t able to spend time jet skiing, one of Jemma’s favorite hobbies.

My bestie and I were having a conversation in her kitchen, and talking about the lake, she said she was going to take a J-E-T-S-K-I out today. We both looked at Jemma and laughed. Who would have every thought we’d have to spell certain words around a dog to keep her from being disappointed?