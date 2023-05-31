Glenn Brunkow Glenn Brunkow is a fifth-generation farmer in the Northern Flint Hills of Pottawatomie County in Kansas. He was a county Extension agent for 19 years before returning to farm and ranch full time. Reach him at editorial@midwestmessenger.com. Follow Glenn Brunkow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Please allow me a proud Dad moment. Isaac graduated with a master’s degree from North Dakota State a couple of weeks ago. It is something he has worked incredibly hard for, and the experience at Fargo has been a really good one for him.

My parents told me that I needed to go live somewhere far enough away that I couldn’t just drive home anytime I wanted to, and I always told my kids I thought that was one of the best things they ever did for me. Both of my kids have successfully gotten out of the nest and lived on their own.

Graduation was great, and I watched with pride as he got his diploma. We got to meet some of his fellow grad students and friends, ate some good food and spent time together as a family. That was all good. However, the best part of the trip, in my mind, was Sunday morning when we went to the church he had been attending. I know that may have taken you aback, but meeting his church family was something that was important to Isaac, so it was important to me.

Why was it so important to me? Let me give you some background.

Not too long ago I was talking to a friend about his high school age kids. He was telling me how much of a struggle and a fight it was to get them to go to church every week. I told him I could commiserate with him, and I understood just how difficult Sunday mornings can be with a teenager.

Jennifer and I had some knock-down, drag-out fights with Isaac about going to church. Many weeks we ended up sitting in the very back because we came in so late. I was embarrassed because I just knew everyone saw how mad we all were at each other.

I got it. He was tired and just wanted to be left alone to sleep in. I had been a teenager, and I had not been given a choice by my parents either.

I also knew that when I did move away for college I rebelled and did not go to church for a month or so. All the time I was sleeping in and enjoying a lazy Sunday morning something was missing. Eventually I figured out what was missing and started going to church. It took me a couple of tries, but I settled into a church with a college Sunday school class and found a church home.

We fought with Isaac nearly every week, and I dreaded Sunday morning and the fight I knew was coming. We have a great church family and one that was supportive.

When Isaac graduated and went to K-State, he came to church most Sundays and I never really knew if it was for church or a free meal afterward. Then he went to North Dakota for an internship and lived next to a little town named Hazelton. Soon after he moved there, he called and told us he was going to a small Presbyterian church. The congregation was wonderful, and they embraced Isaac and took him under their wings. To this day he still communicates with a couple of the members.

When he went to Fargo, one of the first things he did was look for a church home. He tried different denominations, big churches and little churches. He has always been drawn to smaller churches and soon he found a Presbyterian church in Fargo. The congregation took him under their wing and one gentleman, Terry, mentored Isaac. I am not sure if the church knows just how much they ministered to him or how much their fellowship helped, but it was important.

We went to church with him the Sunday after graduation and instantly I could see why he was drawn to it. It was not a big church, and the congregation was family. We met Terry and thanked him for taking an interest in Isaac. At that very moment I realized all the fighting and pain to get him to go to church as a teenager was worth it. Not only was Isaac going to church every Sunday, but he was active and involved in fellowship with the members. It was the best support group for someone a long way from home. They will never know how grateful Jennifer and I are for what they did for Isaac.

Yes, I am incredibly proud of Isaac for his master’s degree. I am also proud of him for making the decision to move nine hours away and living on his own, but I am most proud that he is at the place in his life where he seeks out a church home and becomes involved in the life of that church.

I am not sure where Jennifer and I rate as a parents. We tried our best, but that church service confirmed that we did do something right.