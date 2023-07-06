It takes a lot of courage to go against the grain.

The people behind the Graze Master Group are doing just that and leading a revolution toward healthy soils.

“We have to start with soil health, and then I truly believe we can change all of society,” said Del Ficke, co-founder of the Graze Master Group.

The Graze Master Group offers strategies to balance nature and profitability for farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses. Its second annual educational event, Historic Roots for Agriculture’s Future, was held June 28-29 at the Seward County Fairgrounds. Attendees also toured Ficke Cattle Company, Hybrid85 cornfield plots and Brian Brhel’s regenerative farm.

Everyone present acknowledged challenges that agriculture is facing. Globally, agriculture has a heavy burden to feed 9.2 billion people by 2050. On a local level, the drought is wreaking havoc.

In Seward County, which had received trace amounts of moisture in June, the conventionally farmed and regenerative-farmed acres alike were showing signs of distress. For some dryland fields, a rainfall could literally be the difference between life and death.

“We have some serious problems in agriculture to solve, but we have some amazing things to celebrate,” said Kerry Hoffschneider, also a co-founder of the Graze Master Group.

One point of celebration is the resilience of regenerative agriculture during extreme weather conditions, such as drought. During the farm tours, Brhel showed how regenerative farming practices had conserved moisture in his dryland acres near Denton, Nebraska. In one field, mung beans were popping up amongst terminated rye. Brhel barely had to dig into the ground with a shovel to reveal evenly moist soil.

Vance McCoy, farmer and owner of Triple Creek Cover Crops of Elsie, Nebraska, knows the importance of holding moisture in the ground as water supplies dwindle. He believes that cover crops help infiltrate water.

“Cover crops borrow moisture and nutrients, but they pay it back in interest,” said McCoy.

Routinely planting cover crops can naturally enhance soil health. Along with other regenerative farming methods, cover crops help build carbon. Dr. Nic Ward, president of Ward Laboratories explained how producers can improve the soil profile through regenerative farming. He noted that organic matter is 40-45% carbon.

“The best way to increase your soil fertility and productivity is to increase soil carbon,” said Ward.

Before organic matter can be restored, it is imperative to stop stripping away nutrients. Ward shared examples of how hauling grain from the field removes nutrients, saying, “You can’t just continue to mine the soil.”

Simple tactics can be used to help reduce cost for farmers while improving soil health. Planting corn after corn after corn requires a steady application of nitrogen, but rotating corn with other crops can lengthen the time before nitrogen inputs are needed, Ward said. Other approaches include: integrate livestock, plant cover crops, reduce chemical application or avoid soil disturbance.

“If we change our management strategies, we have improved our root structure,” Ward said. “Then we know we have better soil life.”

To help producers determine how their fields are performing, Ward Laboratories offers a soil health assessment and a total soil nutrient digestion test. Find out more at www.wardlab.com.

When thinking about the removal of nutrients, one cannot overlook our most precious resource: water. McCoy expressed his concern about the decreasing water table levels and its correlation to irrigation.

“It’s going to be really important not to deplete our resources now that we are going to need down the road,” McCoy said.

He also talked about the challenge of feeding the growing global population. McCoy predicts that in the future, this region will dedicate more acres to raising food for people instead of corn.

Pastor Christopher Maronde is preparing for this possibility. He is leading a homestead movement, teaching teenagers and young adults how to pasture animals, grow a garden and farm on a small scale. Located on a farm in Iowa, the Lutheran Institute of Regenerative Agriculture at Legacy Farms is transforming a once conventionally farmed area into a regenerative homestead and education center.

Morande said that even though rural communities are expected to feed the world, many are food deserts. These rural communities need to feed their own people first, he said. But because the foundation of a community is its soil, caring for the soil is top priority, he said.

“If we’re going to have healthy communities, we need healthy soil,” Morande said.

After completing an internship, youth enrolled in the program will go out into the community to educate others about raising their own food and improving soil health. Read more about the work of Pastor Morande at lutheransinag.org.

Agricultural producers have been struggling both against nature and a building pressure to feed a growing population. Conventional farming practices are starting to show signs of distress against this pressure.

“Modern production farming is broken, and we need to look to the past to get to the future,” said Jason Mauck, regenerative farmer from Indiana, and owner and CEO of Munsee Meats.

The Graze Master Group is encouraging farmers to have the courage to try different strategies on their operations. Producers can save not only the soil but also society from the ground up.

“The key is to protect the soil,” Ward said.