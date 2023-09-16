Gov. Jim Pillen and delegation members talked with customers of Nebraska agricultural products during a 10-day trade mission to South Korea and Japan that ended Sept. 12.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers feed the world. Japan and South Korea are two of our largest, most dependable customers,” Pillen said in a news release. “During our trip, we were able to reinforce the unmatched sustainability and quality of Nebraska’s ag products. We built relationships that will open doors to new opportunities for Nebraska agriculture. We also strengthened ties with key international investors into our state’s growing clean energy industry.”
The delegation included Sherry Vinton, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA), representatives from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED), state commodity organizations, ag businesses, and energy companies.
They attended the closing ceremonies of the Midwest U.S.-Japan Association (MWJA) annual conference. Pillen delivered a keynote address, noting how Nebraska remains a leader in using sustainable ag practices to provide high-quality food products.
“They have more people than land mass, so they rely on our imports to help feed their families and provide feed for the livestock they raise,” he said. “Nebraska ag has an incredible impact here. We are helping to provide food and goods they rely on day to day in a secure and sustainable way.”
“In Nebraska, we know that we are an ag state, but it is important to continue to promote our brand,” said Sherry Vinton, NDA director. “We need to reinforce to outside markets that our products are safer and higher quality.”
John Krohn, a board member with the Nebraska Corn Board said he quickly came to recognize how important it was for trade partners to meet with members of the Nebraska team.
“It is an essential part of their culture – to put a name to a face. Relationship-building has been a valuable aspect of this trip,” said Krohn. “Our trade partners in Japan view our products as having superior quality, and so hopefully, this will deepen their desire to seek out even more products in the future.”
The first half of the trip was spent in South Korea.
People are also reading…
“The people we have met are very interested in what we do agriculturally, especially in terms of how we raise our animals, the types of grain that we use and how we care for our environment,” Pillen said.
The group was part of a beef promotional dinner in the city of Incheon. Nebraska ranchers talked about the sustainable, bio-secure practices they use to produce high-quality beef. South Korea is Nebraska’s top international market for beef, purchasing $584 million in 2022. Nebraska supplies more beef to South Korea than any other U.S. state.
“One of the interesting things we learned is that appetites are changing in South Korea. People are increasing their intake of meat protein, and are eating less rice,” said Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau. “That opens a world of opportunity, in terms of what we can export. People here say Nebraska beef is the best they have ever had. This trip allows us to build on relationships already in place and create new ones that will help drive sales.”
The Nebraska delegation had discussions with KOTRA, the Republic of Korea’s trade promotion agency. Members of the group also visited Homeplus, a Korean discount retail chain. It is the second largest retailer in South Korea with 135 stores. During the visit, Pillen saw how Nebraska beef is marketed to consumers.
“We raise the best product in the world, and we can brag about that,” he said. “Consumers purchase Nebraska beef because of the quality and consistency.”
“It is remarkable as a producer, as a cattle feeder, to talk to South Koreans about the product they are buying and for them to realize that you are the person from Nebraska who supplied it,” said Jeff Rudolph, board member for the Nebraska Beef Council. “That is a really meaningful interaction, one that we normally wouldn’t get to experience without being here in person.”
Pillen, Vinton and representatives from the Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD), Monolith Materials and Tallgrass Energy in a roundtable with Korean leaders to discuss partnership opportunities around hydrogen energy development.
This year, Nebraska enacted the Nuclear and Hydrogen Development Act, which calls for the creation of a work group overseen by DED to determine workforce and training needs as well as distribution of college grants for the creation of necessary courses.
“Nebraska is uniquely positioned to provide less carbon-intensive fertilizers and increase food security regionally, domestically and globally,” Pillen told the group.
The trade mission to East Asia was Pillen’s second overseas trip to promote Nebraska. He led a team to Vietnam in July to market Nebraska’s food products to potential customers in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.