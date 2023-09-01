Get ready for bigger exhibits, grander attractions and superior entertainment at the 2023 Husker Harvest Days Sept. 12-14.

America’s largest totally-irrigated working farm show is gearing up for the upcoming event at its outdoor facilities in Grand Island, Nebraska.

There are a lot of new exhibits this year, and the regular attractions are becoming increasingly larger, events director Matt Jungmann said.

“The exhibit field has shuffled around with some exhibits growing—there’s new and bigger exhibits,” he said.

The keystone display will be at Chief Buildings, which expanded from five to 12 lots to fabricate an all-American homestead.

“Chief can build everything on a farmstead, whether it’s a BonnaVilla home, farm shop or grain system,” Jungmann said. “Basically, they are doing this at the show site.”

As of the beginning of August, the cement had been poured and the building and grain bin were under construction. But you will have to go to Husker Harvest Days to see the completed Chief Buildings homestead for yourself.

“It’s really big and really impressive,” Jungmann said.

Another reason to attend Husker Harvest Days is to take advantage of the improved health screenings opportunities. There will be a pair of really big lungs—14 foot tall—that you can walk through to learn about the importance of cancer screening.

If you attend Husker Harvest Days on Wednesday, be watching the sky. Nebraska National Guard paratroopers will be jumping out of Chinook helicopters before each corn harvest demonstration on Sept. 13, weather permitting.

Live demonstrations will also take place each day of the farm show, with corn and alfalfa being the main crops.

Other features you will not want to miss at Husker Harvest Days include strip-till demonstrations, grain handling, self-propelled sprayers, the autonomy zone and UAV.

Jungmann anticipates 900,000 people over the three-day show but added that Mother Nature and the agricultural economy are always factors. He confirmed that the number of exhibitors has continued to increase since the pandemic. This year, Husker Harvest Days will have close to 500 exhibitors.

“Every industry is rebounding at their own pace. Farm shows are almost back to pre-COVID numbers,” Jungmann said.

Husker Harvest Days is gearing up to be back bigger and better this year. More information about this year’s Husker Harvest Days is available online at www.huskerharvestdays.com, where you can view a list of exhibitors and plan your route on the uploaded maps.

Also, you can purchase tickets in advance for a 33% discount online. Admission is $15 for adults ($10 in advance), $8 for students and ages 12 and under get in free.