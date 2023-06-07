Today I’m thankful that 25 years ago, the Cattlemen’s Ball was created to promote beef in a healthy diet, showcase rural Nebraska and to raise money for cancer research. To date, over $17.8 million has been raised for the Buffett Cancer Center in Omaha as well as local rural communities’ programs. We have been in attendance for five of those years including this year’s event in Pender, Nebraska.
It’s hard to explain this event to someone who has never attended, even after our friends Derek and Allison Sandman hosted this event in my hometown in Wauneta four years ago. It’s a million-dollar startup company every single year that occurs in a Nebraskan pasture, powered by thousands of Nebraskan volunteers whose sole aim is to rid cancer. Ticket holders enjoy A-list country music artists, fantastic food and drink, connecting with old and new friends, hearing from state leaders and celebrities, a rodeo, shopping, art, special cancer survivor stories, and multiple ways to honor your own loved ones impacted by cancer. Faith, family, country, agriculture and rural Nebraska are honored every minute of both days.
Of the 5,000 friends that were in attendance, we were fortunate to reconnect with our friends, the emcees of this event and Pure Nebraska hosts, Jon and Taryn Vanderford. No one promotes all things Nebraska and positive news better than Pure Nebraska, unless it’s Midwest Messenger. If you aren’t watching Pure Nebraska, reading Midwest Messenger, or finding tickets to next year’s Catllemen’s Ball – well, I'm worried about ya!
We were also fortunate to make new friends this weekend through the Airbnb we rented. The Morgan family of Walthill, Nebraska, own Morgan Feedlot as well as the Airbnb. As an additional perk, they offer tours of their feedlot to any guests that stay there. We firmly believe in supporting and learning from everyone in our shared cattle industry, so we took them up on their gracious offer. Their farm has been in the family 80 years and the next generation is already involved in its success.
We found them to be salt-of-the-earth, hardworking and very humble people (despite the fact they feed cattle for a Philadelphia Eagles player!). They genuinely just want to share what makes Nebraskan agriculture special, how much we care for the animals we serve, and how hard we work to be good stewards of the land/buildings entrusted to us. It’s clear they honor the past (as witnessed by the restoration of a building built by their ancestors) as well as lie awake at nights thinking of ways to stay adaptable for the future.
After partaking in such an impactful weekend, I found myself wondering how we can carry that energy back into the humdrum of our everyday lives. Then on our way home we spied an older gentleman who had his lawn tractor stuck in the gravel road ditch. It was 91 degrees. We didn’t know him. We were exhausted from the long weekend. We certainly weren’t dressed for this task. However, as sure as I know I’ve been blessed to be married to this man and wear his last name for 20 years this month, I knew he was tapping the brakes and getting out to assist in his nonjudgmental way.
I guess not every day can be a million-dollar impact sort of day, but maybe the little things along the way add up to enough.