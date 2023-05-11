More Information

Minimizing bloat while grazing alfalfa-based pastures can be divided into three overarching management strategies:

Pasture Establishment

• Plant mixtures of alfalfa with grass or non-bloating legumes so that alfalfa provides no more than 50% of the available forage. Observe plant growth rates and alfalfa-grass proportions throughout the growing season. (See section on “Alfalfa and Grass Mixtures,” NebGuide G2030.)

• When they become available, plant “bloat-reduced” (low initial rate of digestion) alfalfa varieties that are adapted to Nebraska growing conditions. Note: Current grazing-tolerant varieties are not bloat-reduced.

Livestock Diet Supplements

• Provide a bloat preventative (poloxalene) to livestock several days prior to and while grazing alfalfa.

• Provide bloat-reducing compounds such as Laureth-23, antibiotics (oxytetracycline, penicillin) or ionophores.

• Provide mineral supplement with adequate sodium (salt) and avoid excessive potassium, calcium and magnesium.

• Allow livestock free-choice access to grass hay while grazing lush alfalfa or windrow portions of pasture several days prior to grazing.

Grazing Management

• Never turn hungry livestock into an alfalfa pasture.

• Made paddock rotations midday or later.

• Wait until moisture from dew, rain or irrigation water has dried before turning livestock onto fresh alfalfa.

• Avoid dramatic changes in forage quality when rotating from paddock to paddock by leaving adequate residue.

• Observe livestock closely the first few days and remove any “chronic bloating” animals.

• Avoid grazing alfalfa before the 10% bloom stage. This may not be possible when spring grazing or grazing season-long. Closer observations for bloat should be made when many plants are at a younger growth stage.

• Be extra observant for bloat when a rapid flush of alfalfa growth occurs, such as during cloudy wet periods in the spring and after plant stress, such as hail or drought.

• Delay grazing alfalfa for 3 to 5 days after freeze damage.

