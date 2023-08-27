Rod Barr is the director of the School of Agricultural Services at Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Missouri.

Prior to assuming his current role, Barr was a senior instructor/program coordinator at NWMSU from 2003 to 2013, and was a secondary ag education teacher in the Maryville R-2 School District.

IFT: The agriculture school at Northwest has seen some growth in recent years. Is that trend continuing?

BARR: Prior to COVID, we were showing some decent growth. After that we did not see much growth, but it is now starting to bounce back. Ten years ago we built a 29,500 square foot building right on the farm here, and that was a huge difference-maker for our school. It’s given our students many more opportunities than they had before.

IFT: What are some of the programs you offer students?

BARR: We offer programs in ag business, ag education, ag media, agronomy and animal science. There are many courses under those programs as well, which we feel gives our students a great variety of classes from which to choose.

We communicate a great deal with people involved in the agriculture industry because we want to make sure that we are meeting their needs when it comes to our curriculum. We developed a master plan several years ago, and we work with the ag industry to help determine what our next step might be.

IFT: How much input do you collect from the students in regard to the courses that you offer?

BARR: We are always listening to our students. They give us a great deal of feedback as they progress along, and we want to communicate with them as much as possible to make sure we’re offering what they need.

IFT: What is the largest ag program at Northwest?

BARR: Right now ag business is our largest offering, but it is also a program that is seeing a downturn perhaps more than others. Right now we have 135 students in the ag business program, but animal science has grown to have 130 students, with 75 in agronomy. Four years ago, our animal science program was a concern, but that trend has gone up in recent years. We’re also fortunate to have a very high placement rate for our students.

IFT: What recommendations would you make to high school seniors who are considering a career in agriculture and also considering attending Northwest?

BARR: I would recommend that they use their high school years to get a better idea of what they might want to do when they get to college. Ag education at the high school level is very important when it comes to determining what programs you want to take in college. Being involved in ag education in high school is going to put you a step ahead no matter what you do in life.

IFT: Do most of your students in the ag school have a farm background?

BARR: Right now we have a really good mix of what you would call farm kids and students who grew up in a rural setting but were not necessarily farming. We have seen 10 to 15% of our students from an urban background, so we definitely have a wide variety of students here.

IFT: The summer is almost over. How happy are you to be having students back?

BARR: We really are excited to get everyone back in school. This is always an exciting time of the year for us. We’re definitely ready to get going.

