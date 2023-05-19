The problem with land transition in the current marketplace is the amount of subsidization required for land purchases and the limited number of individuals who have the means to purchase the land at market value.
Individuals aged 75 or older own 34% of the land in our state. Putting this into perspective, there are approximately 300,000 acres of land in each county in Iowa. This creates an incredible opportunity for those who wish to acquire land if 100,000 acres (34%) transitioned in the next 10 years in each county.
There are a smorgasbord of options in land transition that landowners can choose from to temper the massive transition bubble agriculture must deal with in the coming years.
Those options include leaving the land in trust or putting it in a land entity (LLC or Family Partnership) with rules to keep the land together as a business unit.
Another option could be to wait until death and divide the land or have an estate plan with options for lease and purchase for those who want to keep the land.
This column will focus on the reasons to consider transitioning land on contract to your chosen future landowner while living.
1. Set price
One of the most important issues in land transition is controlling the price of land for the next generation. There are three basic ways to price land in a private transaction.
The first option is the open market price or appraisal price (the price the land would get at auction in the open market). This is the highest price in the current marketplace, but may not be what the landowner would want in a private transaction.
This price currently requires significant subsidization, and a limited number of people have the ability to bankroll land prices that do not cash flow. This might go directly against the goal of the landowner.
The second option is a cash flow price. The government has a formula set up under section 2032A called special use valuation to value land strictly based on the cash flow potential of the land. This formula is the five-year average rent of comparable land minus the five-year average property tax divided by an interest rate that is set by the government each year.
The mathematical byproduct of this formula is what the land is actually worth from a cash flow perspective if the land has to pay for itself. This method levels the playing field for all buyers (not just buyers who have the deep pockets to subsidize land purchases).
The third option to price land in a private transfer is for the landowner to pick an arbitrary price. Some landowners pick a price based on history or maybe a certain percentage discount that they would like to apply off fair market value.
The landowner can choose any of these options without gift tax as long as the price selected is not more than $12,920,000 (the current death tax exemption equivalent) under the market value of the land.
2. Set terms
The opportunity to transition land while living allows the landowner and the next generation to negotiate the terms that will work for both parties. In today’s world, the default terms of most land sales are typically for cash.
Many times in a closely held land transfer, a landowner will consider a contract with an opportunity to help the buyer’s cash flow and the seller’s tax situation.
3. See results
There is a sense of pride that comes with the opportunity to influence the next generation of land stewards to care for your land in the future. Typically, this is a chosen family member, but it does not have to be.
This also gives the buyer the opportunity to start making payments at a younger age. A landowner with an opportunity to buy land in their 30s or 40s has the opportunity to have it paid off by the time they are in their 50s or 60s.
If the next generation has to wait for the opportunity to buy land through an estate, they may be old enough to miss the opportunity to have it paid for in their lifetime or miss the opportunity for ownership all together.
4. Reduce estate
Holding onto your land until death will likely increase the value of your estate (increase administration costs and potentially estate tax).
More notably, it could increase the possibility of arguments that your heirs could have in the estate settlement. Deferring the transfer of land until death has a tendency to create more problems than it solves.
The biggest advantage of waiting to transfer land until death is getting a basis step-up. If the land is sold after death, there would be no capital gains tax. This seems favorable, but if the byproduct creates more arguments, estate expenses and uncertainty in price and terms, this may not be ultimately worth the wait for some landowners.
5. Cash flow for both parties
Using an example of a 500-acre farm rented for $250 an acre, there would be $100,000 of net income after property tax, property insurance and upkeep. For a married couple, the federal taxable income tax rate on rental income would be 12% up to $89,450 and 22% from $89,450 to $190,750 of taxable income. In contrast, if the landowner decided to sell the land to the tenant for $6,000 an acre (special use value) on 500 acres ($3,000,000) on a 30-year contract at 4% interest, the annual payment would be $172,000 or $344 per acre. This would yield a larger cash flow for the seller while paying no property tax and a lower (net) tax rate.
Each contract payment would be part interest (taxed the same as rent), part return of basis (tax-free), and part capital gain (taxed at lower capital gains rates).
The federal capital gain tax rate, in contrast, is 0% if taxable income is under $89,450 for a married couple and 15% if above $89,450 of taxable income (including the gain).
The state of Iowa has an exemption: If you farm the ground for 10 years, there is no Iowa income tax on the capital gain at sale, or you can choose to elect to avoid Iowa income tax on the rent if you choose to keep the land (you cannot choose both).
Amortizing the contract over 20 years (instead of 30) at 4% interest, the same $3,000,000 contract over 500 acres would yield a payment of approximately $218,000 annually or $436 per acre.
No textbook answer
The contract terms can be adjusted to make the cash flow fit both for the buyer and the seller to accomplish the goals of your land transition plan while living.
As with most difficult decisions, transferring assets to the next generation is not an easy one. Land transition has become an art (not a science) as there is no “textbook answer” that is “best” for every family.
Do not be held captive by capital gains tax. The gains tax (if managed) may be cheaper in the long-run than the estate and family costs of deferring the transition until your death.
My hope is that your family will find an appropriate outcome in this critically historical time for farm transition planning.
For 30 years, Steve Bohr has been a partner in the farm continuation firm of Farm Financial Strategies, Inc. For additional information on farm continuation issues or if you have a question please contact Steve via email at Bohr@FarmEstate.com or by phone at 1-800-375-4180.