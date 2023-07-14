Editor’s note: This is part of a series on farm museums throughout the Midwest.

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Just off Highway 20 in northeastern Iowa sits a big red barn housing the history of agriculture and of Buchanan County.

Since 2007, the Heartland Acres Agribition Center has been known for its collections of old farm equipment, automobiles and educational experiences for children.

There’s so much going on that it is hard to nail down one favorite for the people in charge.

“We have antique cars, tractors and everything on display to show off Iowa’s agricultural heritage,” said Leanne Harrison, chairman of the Heartland Acres board of directors.

The center made up “agribition” as a combination of exhibition and agriculture, focusing on the past, present and future. Heartland Acres is supported by the community, including the Buchanan County Historical Society.

But antiques aren’t the only things on display, as modern equipment at the site helps put some of the history in perspective and shows just how far some of the technology has come in agriculture.

“We display agricultural innovation every day of the year,” said Harrison. “From the old way of planting with a horse to everything with GPS, we have that here. We have new exhibits every year and an events center to bring people in too.”

Another aspect the location prides itself on is the stream of schools that bring kids in for presentations or demonstrations each year. It’s a good opportunity for some of these students to experience the parts of rural life they may not be exposed to, but are important for many others in their community.

“It could be milking a cow or grinding corn,” said Harrison. “There’s a lot to keep kids entertained. The entire museum acts as a learning center to engage visitors as they seek information about our agricultural heritage and modern day agricultural implements and issues.”

Harrison said many of the exhibits are hands-on for the children, which helps them experience what some of the typical parts of life on a farm used to be and still are.

The children are also encouraged to visit the one-room school house which is consistently refreshed to keep it in good condition, including a new bell atop the frame. Keeping the schoolhouse in good condition is a difficult task, but Harrison said people are always willing to help.

“As the building continues to age the repairs and upgrades become more and more extensive,” she said.

“It is the help and support of volunteers and donors that helps with the repairs of the school.”

While agriculture is the main mission of Heartland Acres, it’s not the only focus for visitors. One of the popular exhibits is what they call the “Cars of Yesteryear.”

“That exhibit includes unique classic car collections from a horseless carriage to the elegant classics and the 1960s muscle cars,” Harrison said.

During the spring and summer, April 1 through Sept. 30, the museum is open between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 2 p.m. on Sundays. During the fall and winter, it is only open during the weekdays.