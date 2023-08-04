Life is always busy for the Brinegar family, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The family farms near Udell in Appanoose County, Iowa. They were named a recipient of the 2023 Way We Live Award by the Iowa State Fair.

The operation consists of Dale and Alice Brinegar, Dale’s son Ryan and his wife Ashley, and their five sons — Hayden, 17; Landon, 14; Wyatt, 12; Denver, 9; and Lincoln, 6.

The family has a cow-calf herd and grows corn and soybeans in southeast Iowa.

The land was originally purchased by a great-aunt and her husband in 1909 and was sold to Ryan’s great-grandparents. At the death of Ryan's grandmother in 2015, it was put into a family trust, with Ryan and Dale buying out other family members.

The farm also includes various poultry, bottle calves, goats, a few pigs and assorted other animals.

Ashley Brinegar says the family draws inspiration from the late Beverly Brinegar’s (Ryan’s grandmother) passion for agriculture.

“Dale grew up farming and was the only sibling in his family to share the love of agriculture and kept the family farm going,” she says. “Ryan grew up raising hogs, cattle, row crops and hay. He was Dale’s shadow from a young age and farming is his passion.”

Ryan worked on the farm with his father and mother, the late Mary Brinegar. He runs all the machinery, grinding the feed, and works sun up to sundown. Alice helps keep everything planned and organized, keeps most of the farming records and is often the farm taxi, Ashley says.

Ashley is the keeper of all sick and injured animals along with bottle calves and runt pigs. She helps keep the whole crew on task and does a lot of the sales when it comes to hay or farm-raised beef or pork.

She says the boys all help out on the farm, adding they are busy in off-farm activities as well, such as 4-H and FFA.

“They’re really good helpers,” Ashley says. “We depend on them quite a bit.”

She says the family takes a great deal of pride in its cattle herd.

“We provide quality beef for members in our community to purchase from farm to table,” she says.

Ashley has worked with the local library where she took poultry and was able to talk with kids about the different types of animals, along with how they are raised. Hayden volunteers with FFA and the Appanoose County fair youth council to educate others.

Ryan also works full-time as a truck driver, while Ashley works at a local florist. She also volunteers for the Furever Friends animal rescue, and at the Lord’s Cupboard. Ryan and Ashley both serve on the board of the Fairview Church of the Brethren. Ryan also helps coach two of his sons’ baseball teams.

The older three boys show market beef, carcass steers and poultry at the county fair. All five boys enter exhibit projects at the county fair, with several considered for state.

The family’s nomination letter says, “Farming is a lot of hard work. You have to have faith that everything happens for a reason and things will work out in the end. It teaches you to be patient. It also teaches you that sometimes the plans we make aren't the ones that happen. You experience loss, but you also experience the sense of accomplishment after planting, putting up hay, weaning and working cattle. Each day brings new adventures.”

Ashley says the family will remain passionate about farming.