In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.64 to $82.19/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 55 cents lower to $86.88
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $2.63 to $80.87/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the slow movement of pork. “Talk that the movement of pork is still slow even with the recent lower price has helped to keep sellers active,” the Hightower Report said. “July hogs also closed lower with an inside day and posted contract lows the previous four sessions.”
“Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 481,000 head on Tuesday for a weekly total of 954,000,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 20,000 head more than last week’s pace and is 16,000 head more than the same week last year.”