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“The cattle market continues to show signs the long bull run is over as relentless selling continues with another weak close yesterday for the 14th consecutive session,” the Hightower Report said. “Cash weakness is clearly a factor on the current break, but there has been notable speculative liquidation for the past few weeks as open interest sits near its lows for the year. Perhaps, the dramatic oversold conditions will prompt some short covering today ahead of the weekend.”