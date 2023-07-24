People are also reading…
Grain markets trade higher this morning after fighting continues escalating in Ukraine, with Reuters reporting that Russia attacked port infrastructure on the Danube River for the first time. It is also being reported that a grain depot in Odesa has been destroyed, according to Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.
Along with Russian strikes on Ukraine’s ports, dry central US Midwest weather is helping push futures higher, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. Plains and Midwest temps could reach 90’s and 100. E Midwest could be a few degrees cooler.