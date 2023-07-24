Related to this story

Wheat

A Russian drone damaged grain infrastructure in Odessa, which pushed wheat to more than 50-cent gains on the day, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

November’s soybean contract “made new highs” for the calendar year overnight, CHS Hedging said.

Soybeans

The soy complex is under pressure this morning here and also in China, according to Jim Warren of CHS Hedging.

Corn

Corn markets are trading a “renewed hot and dry forecast,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. “The termination of the Ukraine Grain Co…