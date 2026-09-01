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The Hightower Report said, “The complex accelerated higher today after the bullish biofuel announcement yesterday afternoon and additional flash sales to China this morning. Beans showed no signs of pulling back during today’s session and the market closed near the highs of the day. Bean oil gapped higher overnight and meal tested Friday’s contract highs. Meal demand has been strong due to rising Brazil and Argentina premiums.” Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “This morning, private exporters reported a sale of 136,000 metric tons of soybeans to China for the 26/27 marketing year. They have been making consistent purchases, and President Xi is scheduled to visit the US later this month.”